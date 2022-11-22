Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Shares Pics of Her First Married Thanksgiving With Ben Affleck
The Mother trailer featuring Jennifer Lopez (Netflix) The Mother trailer featuring Jennifer Lopez (Netflix) On Saturday evening, Jennifer Lopez shared some selects from her Thanksgiving Day out in her Hamptons home, posting an Instagram Reel of the holiday she enjoyed with family and friends. In the video, her sisters Leslie and Lynda make an appearance, as do her twins, Max and Emme. And, of course, her husband Ben Affleck is there. It was their first holiday together since becoming a married couple.
Elle
Rihanna Wears Sexy Red Minidress to a Show In Barbados With A$AP Rocky
Anitta Sings Rihanna, Shakira, and "Rosa" in a Game of Song Association | ELLE Anitta Sings Rihanna, Shakira, and "Rosa" in a Game of Song Association | ELLE. On Friday night, Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky enjoyed a date in Barbados, and the Fenty beauty founder went all out with a hot red minidress by Magda Butrym, with midriff cutouts all over the form-fitting bodice. The look featured spaghetti straps, and a small slit in the short skirt over one thigh, and the front was covered with bows.
Elle
Selena Gomez Spends Thanksgiving With Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Pop icon Selena Gomez celebrated this Thanksgiving with her buds, newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. The group shared some of their day with a TikTok of themselves enjoying the cooking and eating process, sharing it on Instagram as well. In the clip, Brooklyn can be seen mixing some fresh...
Cody Rigsby's Obsession With Hating Taylor Swift Is Bizarre And Embarrassing
The spin instructor needs to stop with the Taylegend slander ASAP.
Elle
The Kardashians Went All Out On Thanksgiving With Royal Portraits Of Themselves
Everything to Know About “The Kardashians” Show Everything to Know About “The Kardashians” Show. The Kardashians and Jenners love to go big for every one of the holidays, and this year, they were extra in a way probably no one outside the family (or the art studio) would have guessed. Kim Kardashian shared her elaborate decorations on the wall for the seasonal dinner, which were a series of fantastic portraits of her family members as royalty.
Elle
These Are The Best Black Friday Candle Deals To Shop Right Now
From picking a flattering lipstick shade to hitting the right perfume notes, when it comes to Christmas gifting we all just want to get it right. And while Black Friday sales are renowned for their opportune price slashes and perfectly timed gift set discounts, the thought of circling busy shops to find personable presents (at a generously discounted cost) can be rightfully off-putting. Luckily, this year's Black Friday sales have arrived, bursting with an array of one particularly giftable beauty pick, all with a chunky percentage off the price tag.
Elle
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Attend Friendsgiving Together
Not everyone went home to family for Thanksgiving. Even celebrities gather together for Friendsgiving as a lovely alternative, and this weekend Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski attended one together. It has been rumored that the pair are dating, and at the very least it seems like they spent some of the holiday together.
Elle
TikTok Video Showing Rare Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II Pregnant Goes Viral
Despite having welcomed four children into the world with her husband Prince Philip - King Charles III, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - very few photos of a pregnant Queen Elizabeth II exist. And as for photos of the Queen with a visible baby bump? Forget about it.
Elle
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Walk Arm-In-Arm Through NYC
The Mother trailer featuring Jennifer Lopez (Netflix) The Mother trailer featuring Jennifer Lopez (Netflix) On Friday night, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went to see the Hugh Jackman-led production of The Music Man on Broadway together. As the couple left the theater, Affleck was photographed taking Lopez's hand and wrapping an arm around her in a sweet display of marital affection. The pair just celebrated their first Thanksgiving together as a married couple.
Elle
Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Update On Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's Actual Name
On the season two finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner offered fans a little more information about the name of her baby boy, who was born in February of this year and already gone through a transformation. The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder and her boyfriend Travis Scott announced he was named “Wolf,” before retracting the name, saying it didn't really fit him.
Elle
Selena Gomez Shares Photo of Her Hang Out With BLACKPINK
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. K-Pop stars BLACKPINK are embarking on their world tour, and fans across the world are so excited to hear them perform their big hits. Those fans include other pop icons. The band is wildly popular amongst other celebrities who have often been seen at their concerts. Even Taylor Swift was seen dancing to the group's performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and Lizzo managed to grab a video selfie with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.
Elle
Meghan Markle’s Favorite DeMellier Handbag Is on Sale for Black Friday
You ready for some good news? DeMellier, a.k.a. designer Mireia Llusia-Lindh’s handbag line that’s loved by Meghan Markle and legions of fashionable people alike, is taking 20 percent off its entire site for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And when I say entire site, I can also specifically attest that the swoon-worthy forest green top-handle bag Meghan sported when she and Prince Harry visited Cardiff back in 2018 is finally on sale.
Elle
This Amazon Brand Is Our Everything
You love certain athleisure lines for performance (hello, favorite 5K leggings) and others for cute and comfy pieces you can lounge, travel, or run errands in with ease. But what if we told you Amazon’s cult fitness brand, Core 10, is the kind that does both without bankrupting you? Among the many hits you’ll find within the line—all for less than $60 apiece—are trendy half-zips and fleeces, squat-proof leggings, and elevated joggers (seriously, wait till you set eyes on the wide-legs). Oh, and stylish jackets and anoraks that will almost make you yearn for a rainy day.
Comments / 0