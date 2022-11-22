Read full article on original website
Sportswriter Chris Oddo predicts Australian Open success for Medvedev: "I think a little more commitment and he can step in right back"
Daniil Medvedev held a 2-0 lead against Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Australian Open final but he lost the match and his confidence after that. Medvedev never quite found his footing after that playing a largely disappointing season without any major trophies. He won trophies and he played finals but very rarely did he hit peak Medvedev form despite coming close a couple of times.
Wilander gives own take on GOAT debate: "Roger pushed the boundaries, then Rafa pushed him before Novak came on stage to spoil the party"
Mats Wilander gave his take on the GOAT debate in a recent talk with Eurosport explaining the significance of each player. The tennis world was very spoiled with the arrival of Roger Federer and his tremendous tennis play. Not long after that, we got another incredible player as Nadal threw his name into the mix. Then came Novak Djokovic adding a new dimension to the whole thing with Andy Murray handing out the finishing touch albeit a clear level below the big three.
Djokovic fans not happy at Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship snub: "His award has become a running joke"
Fans of Novak Djokovic were not happy about him being excluded from the list of nominees for the Stefan Edberg sportsmanship award. It's the official award rewarding a player for exemplary behaviour on the court and off the court and Djokovic fans were furious about not him being there. He never won it previously either as Federer pretty much won it every year with Nadal winning it for four years in a row now.
Venus, Serena Williams back in practice together alongside Urszula Radwanska
Serena Williams seems to be getting ready for a comeback as the legendary 'retired' player was spotted on the court with her sister and Radwanska. The Williams sisters will never truly be away from tennis because their importance and sheer presence in the history books of the sport doesn't allow it. Fans are hoping to have the sisters on the court however Serena already retired with Williams not too far away as well.
Rennae Stubbs defends Djokovic being left out of Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award: "Novak is not a great sport"
Novak Djokovic was left out of the nominees' list for the ATP sportsmanship award which enraged many of his fans. Djokovic never won this award curiously despite being considered a pretty decent sport all around. His main rivals such as Nadal and Rafael won it multiple times which only adds more disdain from Djokovic fans towards to ATP and the reward.
Wilander lauds praise on Alcaraz: "He’s the most inspirational tennis player we have"
Carlos Alcaraz had a tremendous year in 2022 and the expectations heading into next year will be higher than ever. Alcaraz had a firm goal of finishing in the top 15 at the end of the 2022 but the Spaniard actually finished number one. A superb ascension to the top of tennis was aided by Djokovic missing half the year but Alcaraz still proved himself more than worthy of becoming the number one.
"He was the one who made me feel most uncomfortable": Ferrer picks Djokovic as toughest competitor of his career
David Ferrer found Novak Djokovic the player that makes him feel most uncomfortable during a match despite beating him a handful of times. Ferrer played many times against Djokovic during his tenure on the Tour and for him, the Serbian was the toughest opponent to face. He said it in an interview with El Mundo where he also touched upon never beating Federer for example:
Team USA captain Mardy Fish explains Rajeev Ram absence at Davis Cup: "Putting a team together isn't as simple as just taking a player that's ranked high"
Mardy Fish caught a lot of heat following the US elimination from the Davis Cup as the crucial doubles tie was lost easily. One notable absence from the team was doubles specialist Rajeev Ram who recently won the ATP Doubles trophy with Joe Salisbury. They were the best and if not the best then second-best team all year long in doubles.
Serena Williams teases fans with potential retirement U-turn: "I'm a little bored"
Serena Williams has teased fans about a potential return to tennis by posting a photo of racquets with the caption 'I'm a little bored'. Williams always avoided using the word 'retirement' preferring to call the process 'evolving'. She teased a potential return a couple of times even going so far as to claim she's not retired with another tease coming recently.
Salas criticises Tursunov's comments on women's tennis: "These statements only do harm"
Valencia Open tournament director Ana Salas criticized Dmitry Tursunov for some interesting comments he made recently. The former Russian player emerged as one of the top coaches in the past year or two guiding several players some dramatic improvements. Anett Kontaveit went from a player struggling to stay in the top 30 to being ranked number two under his guidance and that earned him a chance to coach Raducanu.
Tennis-Auger-Aliassime shines as Canada win first Davis Cup title
Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada won their first Davis Cup title on Sunday after Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-4 to give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in Malaga, Spain.
Fritz responds to 'ego' claims as Davis Cup tensions spill over: "Would love to hear about how that played a part in how the team was chosen"
USA's exit from the Davis Cup Finals created a lot of controversy in the tennis community, particularly after they lost the crucial doubles with their best doubles players not being selected. There was really no reason for Team Captain Mardy Fish to leave out Rajeev Ram, USA's best doubles player...
"Doubles No. 1 or 100, he struggles against singles players ranked 1-8000": Tommy Paul on Rajeev Ram snub after Davis Cup exit
Tommy Paul posted a tweet explaining the Rajeev Ram Davis Cup snub which was problematic hence why it's now deleted. In a back-and-forth with fans, Paul posted a tweet that did not speak about Rajeev Ram in a positive way as a response to fans bashing him for his play in the doubles match against Italy. For context, Paul was selected alongside Sock to take on Fognini and Bolelli in the crucial doubles tie which the Italians won.
Gauff, Bouchard and other top tennis stars celebrate Thanksgiving
This week was thanksgiving week with many tennis players celebrating the holiday and we bring you the highlights of it. A predominantly North American holiday, thanksgiving is widely celebrated in America and Canada with many tennis players participating as well. It's a time when families get together and have a feast celebrating the blessings they have in life.
VIDEO: De Minaur's mother sheds tears of joy after Davis Cup win
Alex de Minaur led Australia to a 2-0 win over the Netherlands at the Davis Cup and his mother shed tears following his win. It was a hard-fought win for the Aussie who takes great pride in wearing the colour yellow that is traditionally associated with the country. De Minaur was born in Australia to an Ecuadorian father and a Spanish mother and despite spending only his early years there he feels much love for the country.
Fritz on lack of publicity for Davis Cup: "If we were to win Davis Cup, I don't think it would be even talked about on ESPN or our sports channels in the US"
Team USA is out of the Davis Cup as they were beaten by Italy but there is very little interest in the competition stateside anyways. Tennis is popular in the US but it's far less popular than some other sports. It's not so different anywhere else in the world and outside of the grand slam, it rarely makes news. Fritz wanted to win it because he cares about the competition even though he knows very few back home would:
Australia downs Croatia with shocker upset in doubles
Borna Coric got Croatia the lead, then De Minaur made it 1-1 and ultimately Mektic and Pavic failed to deliver in the doubles. A crazy match in the Davis Cup semi-finals as Australia took on Croatia. Borna Coric played a really strong match to take down Thanasi Kokkinakis in two sets with the match being generally close in games but not so much in the final score.
Berrettini makes return to tennis but Canada move past Italy in the Davis Cup Final
Canada will take on Australia in the Davis Cup Finals as the team defeated Italy in the doubles match that featured a surprise. It was supposed to be Pospisil/Auger-Aliassime against Fognini and Bolelli but Matteo Berrettini got the nomination to the surprise of many. The Italian had been out for weeks due to a foot injury and he was not expected to play.
Federer takes in post retirement return to Wimbledon after playing final major at SW19
Roger Federer found himself in London recently and he made his way to Wimbledon where he was received warmly. If you had to guess which place Federer favours in London you'd probably guess Wimbledon and you'd probably be right. Federer experienced so much joy on the courts that he always enjoys returning there. He did just that recently posting a photo of the Wimbledon trophy with the caption:
Wilander on Rune's World Number One claims: "Might generate disappointment"
Holger Rune claimed that he can become number one in 2023 and Mats Wilander thinks it's a bit premature for that. Wilander doesn't doubt that Rune can do it because he has seen the talent he possesses up close at Roland Garros but exclaiming such a thing might create disappointment if it doesn't happen and there is a solid chance that it might not.
