iheart.com
Iowa Hospitals Ranked on Safety
(Iowa) -- Iowa ranks near the bottom of the U.S. in hospital safety in a new study by the Leapfrog Group. Leapfrog evaluated hospitals nationwide according to 22 metrics of patient safety, including quality of care, variety of medical procedures available, hygiene practices, and more. Iowa ranks 48th in hospitals...
iheart.com
Watchdog Group Ranks N.H. Highest In Nation For Hospital Safety
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBZ NewsRadio) — New Hampshire is ranked as the number one state for hospital safety, according to a recent report from the national nonprofit watchdog organization The Leapfrog Group. The 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade gives general hospitals nationwide a grade from "A" to "F" based on...
iheart.com
Study: Massachusetts Makes Top 3 List Of Healthiest States
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Massachusetts made the top three in a new study revealing the healthiest states in the United States. The online fitness resource, Total Shape, conducted the study by analyzing data on various health indicators in each state. Gym memberships, amount of gyms per 100,000 people, the percentage of adult smokers, and obesity rates in each state were a few of the indicators analyzed.
iheart.com
Washington's Missing Persons Alert System Finds Most People
In the first 11 months of 2022, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) has coordinated a total of 77 missing person alerts utilizing the Washington Missing Persons Alert System, including:. 5 Amber Alerts looking for missing children. 47 Silver Alerts looking for missing seniors. 8 Endangered Missing Persons Alerts looking for...
iheart.com
Health Department Out With Holiday Tips
The Rhode Island Department of Health is sharing tips for staying healthy this Thanksgiving. Residents are encouraged to stay home when feeling sick and practice good hygiene to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including the flu, RSV and COVID. The department suggests that people take a COVID test if...
iheart.com
Organized Retail Crime Unit Proposed
Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that he is pursuing funding from the Legislature to establish an Organized Retail Crime Unit in his office. Organized Retail Crime involves a group of individuals that steal products not for their own personal use, but to resell them for a profit. This does not include general retail crimes like petty theft, shoplifting or poverty-driven crimes.
iheart.com
LISTEN: Florida Prof Forecasts Lean Budgets for Holiday Shoppers
TAMPA -- Holiday shoppers are making leaner budgets this year, according to one expert. University of South Florida economics professor Michael Snipes PhD says that although last month's numbers showed the inflation rate going down slightly, it's still enough to make consumers wary. Snipes says inflation has been running at an annual rate of 9 percent in the Tampa Bay area. It's down to around 8 percent, but that doesn't mean lower prices, just a slower rate of increase.
iheart.com
Whitmer, DeWine enter friendly wager over big game
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is agreeing to a friendly wager with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine over the Michigan v. Ohio State game this weekend. Whitmer wagered a Buddy's pizza, a case of Vernors and a dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes. DeWine offered up Stewart's Root Beer, jumbo cream puffs...
iheart.com
Ohio and Michigan Teaming Up to Sideline Impaired Driving During THE GAME
(A few miles north of Toledo) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Michigan State Police are teaming up to sideline impaired driving during "The Game" today. From the Ohio/Michigan state line, they say there is definite rivalry between the two states when it comes to Big Ten football, but there is no rivalry when it comes to removing impaired drivers from our roadways.
iheart.com
"Go Green On Black Friday" Hikes Were Available Across The Commonwealth
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Feeling the urge to work off some of that Thanksgiving stuffing? Guided hikes were available for the public to join around Massachusetts on Friday to give those seeking some exercise a chance to do so in nature. Five guided hikes were available across the Commonwealth...
iheart.com
New Hampshire Para-Athlete Voted Off "Survivor" Finishes In Top 8
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire para-athlete was voted off the show "Survivor" on Wednesday night, making her the first person with an above-the-knee amputee to compete on the show. Noelle Lambert, of Manchester, N.H., represented New England finishing in the top eight. In 2016, Lambert lost...
iheart.com
Gov. -Elect Healey Names Organizers For January Inaugural Celebration
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll announced the leadership team for their Inaugural Committee Wednesday, which includes leaders in electing women to public office and the man behind Naomi Biden's recent White House wedding. The Inaugural Celebration is scheduled for Jan. 5, and...
