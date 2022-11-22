Read full article on original website
Devils rout Capitals 5-1, clinching Lindy Ruff’s 800th career win | 3 takeaways including Jack Hughes’ hat trick, Vitek Vanecek, more
Jack Hughes waited for the perfect moment. His Devils leading by one goal with 14 minutes remaining in the second period, Hughes snuck between Capitals defensemen John Carlson and Erik Gustafsson, then ricocheted a shot off the back of Charlie Lindgren’s pads for a score.
Devils’ Jack Hughes reacts to 1st career hat trick: ‘It was unreal’
Jack Hughes fell into his Devils teammates and watched the hats trickle onto the ice around him. After scoring two highlight-reel goals and sneaking a wrist shot past Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren in the 5-1 win on Saturday, Hughes finally etched his first career hat trick in his 187th career game. He was ecstatic in the postgame dressing room, but couldn’t shake one intrusive thought:
Has Devils’ Akira Schmid earned an NHL roster spot? Lindy Ruff says he’ll ‘continue to evaluate’
Devils prospect Akira Schmid is proving himself as a full-time NHL talent this season. Could his hot play spark a goalie controversy for coach Lindy Ruff when Mackenzie Blackwood returns from his MCL injury? In a pre-game press conference on Saturday, Ruff said he’ll “continue to evaluate” this.
No. 2 Bergen Catholic thumps No. 1 Don Bosco Prep for 2nd-straight Non-Public A title
It was a night for the Campaniles. Just hours after Nick Campanile and DePaul, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, won the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B championship, Vito Campanile and No. 2 Bergen Catholic thumped No. 1 Don Bosco Prep 45-0 in the Non-Public A championship for the second-consecutive year at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
Takeaways as Devils beat Sabres 3-1 for 17th victory in 2022-23 | Strong start, advanced stat domination, more
Following their dramatic loss to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, the Devils rolled into Buffalo focused on one thing: a strong response. They already showed resilience when they bounced back from a 6-3 loss to the Capitals on Oct. 24 with a 13-game winning streak – and they’re off to a good start with their 3-1 win over the Sabres.
Football Top 20 for Nov. 27: Bergen Catholic leaves no doubt with overpowering win
From the top of the New Jersey high school football mountain came the message that couldn’t have been more clear had it come from the burning bush. In clear channel, Quadraphonic, Dolby stereo, Bergen Catholic delivered the message heard from Montague to Cape May Point: We are No. 1!
DePaul vs. Red Bank Catholic: Full coverage of the Non-Public B title game
Stay here for full coverage of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B title game. We will have all the coverage of the 19-17 comeback victory for DePaul, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, over No. 4 Red Bank Catholic at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Below is our collection of...
Long Branch wins Thanksgiving Day battle against Red Bank Regional in King’s first season
The transition from one coach to another can be tricky if not handled correctly. For Chad King and Long Branch, it was flawless. On Thanksgiving Day, the season culminated for the Green Wave with a 35-28 victory over rival Red Bank Regional in Little Silver. This was the 99th all-time meeting between the two sides and the Green Wave lead the series 64-32-3.
