The transition from one coach to another can be tricky if not handled correctly. For Chad King and Long Branch, it was flawless. On Thanksgiving Day, the season culminated for the Green Wave with a 35-28 victory over rival Red Bank Regional in Little Silver. This was the 99th all-time meeting between the two sides and the Green Wave lead the series 64-32-3.

LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO