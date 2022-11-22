Scimitar-horned oryx can no longer be found outside captivity, which is why the Lehigh Valley Zoo says it’s so excited for the birth of a new calf this month. The zoo in Schnecksville this week announced the Nov. 9 birth of an oryx baby named Eclipse to mother Too Haute, both of whom spent some time out of view of the public before returning to the zoo’s oryx herd.

SCHNECKSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO