The Tennessee Titans released their inactives list for Sunday, confirming that a number of major contributors will at least try to play. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). As expected, defensive lineman Denico Autry and kicker Randy Bullock have been ruled out for this game as Autry recovers from a knee injury and Bullock works back from a right calf injury. Center Ben Jones has also been downgraded to out, missing a second-straight game in the concussion protocols.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO