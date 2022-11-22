Read full article on original website
PancakeSwap launches smart router solution
Popular automated market maker and decentralized exchange, PancakeSwap has launched its Smart Router solution. The exchange announced the development in a blog post on Friday. As revealed, the exchange intends to harness the router to enable users enjoy best possible price while trading through StableSwap. According to PancakeSwap, smart router...
Hooked protocol launches $HOOK airdrop for holders
Popular on-ramp layer protocol, Hooked has initiated its $HOOK airdrop for all its early Hooked party pass NFT and community members. The protocol announced the update in a series of Twitter posts on Friday. According to Hooked, it initiated the reward to appreciate and show gratitude to all its early holders.
ERC-20 and how to protect wallets from its allowance risks
As virtual asset holders continue to engage in their routine crypto trading, it has become imperative for them all to become abreast of the prevalent measures necessary to guarantee the safety of their wallets, particularly from ERC-20 allowance risks. As designed, the ERC-20 allowance feature materialized on DeFi to offer permissions to certain transactions to relay tokens from the user’s wallet. This process, however, poses huge risks if not appropriately managed. With this article, wallet holders and other crypto enthusiasts will be orientated as regards the risks incurred and the possible ways to avert them.
