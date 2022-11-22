Read full article on original website
Binance reveals how users can access it’s PoR
In a bid to retain users trust in it’s services, Binance has released its proof-of-reserve system. The development emanated two weeks after the World largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume pledged to publish its PoR. Currently, in the cryptocurrency sphere, centralized exchanges are releasing their PoR due to the...
Hooked protocol launches $HOOK airdrop for holders
Popular on-ramp layer protocol, Hooked has initiated its $HOOK airdrop for all its early Hooked party pass NFT and community members. The protocol announced the update in a series of Twitter posts on Friday. According to Hooked, it initiated the reward to appreciate and show gratitude to all its early holders.
The Complete Guide To Retiring on $3K a Month, $2K a Month or on Social Security Alone
While $1 million has long been considered a good retirement savings goal (although you probably actually need more), many Americans are falling short of this. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that...
