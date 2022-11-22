Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Man found dead in northeast Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was found deceased on First Street early Friday morning. Rochester Police say they responded to a residence just after 8 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive male in his 30s. Police say the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious, but it...
WHEC TV-10
House on Lorenzo Street hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At about 3:08 am on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to Lorenzo Street for the ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and an occupied house had been hit several times. The only person in the house was an adult female, who was not injured. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person Alert: RIT student Eric Alcantara
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County deputies need your help finding a missing RIT student, Eric Alcantara. The sheriff’s office says he was last seen by his roommate on Wednesday afternoon on campus. He was wearing a red jacket, black pants, a knit cap, black shoes with white accents, and carrying a backpack. He is 5 foot 1, has black hair, has brown eyes, and he is 19 years old.
WHEC TV-10
Two men injured in stabbing on E. Main St. overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to two walk-in stabbing victims at Rochester General Hospital. When they got there, they found two men in their 20s suffering from stab wounds. Both are being treated for injuries to the upper body. This is believed to have happened Saturday morning on East Main Street.
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized following Ripley St. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man was shot overnight on Ripley Street. Police responded around 2:30 a.m. Saturday and found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is currently in stable condition. There are no suspects in custody Saturday morning. Anyone with...
WHEC TV-10
Neighbors react to overnight double shooting in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. — Residents living on Mosley Road in Greece are still looking for answers after Wednesday night’s shooting, which killed one person and left another person gravely injured. News10NBC talked to some neighbors on that street to hear their reactions. As families on that street sit down...
WHEC TV-10
One dead in multi-vehicle crash on Brown Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash on Brown Street involving at least three cars overnight. When police arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who they believe was ejected from one of the cars. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Man dies in ATV crash in Victor on Thanksgiving
VICTOR, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. State Police say Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home and failed to return. After relatives couldn’t reach him by phone, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
WHEC TV-10
Heartwarming holiday: Rochester man celebrates Thanksgiving with newfound relative
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester family is celebrating this holiday week with a family member they didn’t know existed. The dad took a 23andMe DNA testing kit several months ago and didn’t think much more of it until he got a message from a sister he never knew he had.
WHEC TV-10
Four people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash Saturday
PENFIELD, N.Y. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a serious crash that happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday in Penfield that sent five people to the hospital. Empire Boulevard near the bay was closed during the initial investigation and cleanup. Crews were still on the scene as of 1...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Nov. 27, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we’re talking about the violence in our city and its impacts on young people. Hear from Tamara Sheppard, a lead social worker with the Rochester City School District, and Rochester City Council Member Willie Lightfoot.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Ariel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Ariel is a 6-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Ariel has an unflappable spirit and resilience to carry her through her journey of self-discovery. Are we talking about a mermaid or a feline? In this case it’s a terrific tortoiseshell cat. She was an abandoned cat, so we don’t know much about her past.
WHEC TV-10
Lollypop Farm seeking homes for its animals ahead of holidays
Fairport, N.Y. – On Black Friday, people had a special opportunity to adopt a furry friend. The Human Society at Lollypop Farm held a pet adoption special. Adoption fees were 50 percent off. The fee for senior pets – those age six or older – is waived to celebrate Adopt-a-Senior Month.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Switching your sunglasses to the umbrella
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A high pressure system provided clear skies and pleasant temperatures for Western New York today. However, a storm racing in from the middle Mississippi Valley tonight will track right over Rochester for Sunday. This will bring periods of rain for Sunday with much cooler weather for later Sunday night and Monday.
WHEC TV-10
Runners and walkers participate in Feast Thanksgiving Day race in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People got a head start to their big feast by burning some calories on the streets of Rochester on Thanksgiving. It was the annual Feast Thanksgiving Day walk and run. People could choose to run either two or five miles. They could even do it completely virtually.
WHEC TV-10
Annual Walk a Milestone encourages people to step forward to better mental health
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Registration is underway for the Compeer Rochester 3rd Annual Walk A Milestone fundraiser being held November 21-27, 2022. Walk registrants can choose how to participate in the hybrid event: in-person, virtually, or both. The in-person walk begins at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26; the virtual walk can be done any time during the weeklong event, alone or with friends. Registration is free; donations are welcome. Learn more and register here.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Fantastic today before unsettled tomorrow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s a cool start to our Saturday this morning with temperatures around the freezing mark, but we are expecting a warm-up later today!. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid and low 50s, and the clear skies right now will linger through today before clouds build late. Enjoy the weather today because unsettled weather is expected for folks heading home from the holiday weekend tomorrow.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Wet weather returns after Thanksgiving
ROCHESTER, N.Y. We enjoyed a spectacular Thanksgiving Day with highs in the 50s and high clouds and sun. Showers make a return overnight, but they’ll be fairly light, with a tenth of an inch of accumulation for most by morning. And most of the wet weather should be gone by morning.
WHEC TV-10
Local shoppers show their appreciation on Small Business Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It was Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support local shops. Many people were in the spirit all over town. News10NBC talked to a few of them outside Cook’s World on Monroe Avenue about why shopping locally is important all year round. “I think it’s...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: A bit unsettled for Friday before more rain on Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Black Friday morning with rain and mild temperatures. The rain in the morning will give way to isolated and spotty showers in the afternoon as the bigger story for us later today will be the winds and the falling temperatures. Winds...
