Related
Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown
HONOLULU — As Hawaii's governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii's unemployment rate soared to 22.4%. Crisis response is...
New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms
WASHINGTON — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That's just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest that...
Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county
PHOENIX — Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election. Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention to...
One-term congressmen? Who Republicans could target in the upcoming redistricting process
RALEIGH, N.C. — When North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature reconvenes next year, the top item on their priority list will likely be crafting a new congressional map. The state lawmakers tasked with drawing and approving new voting lines for the state’s 14 U.S. House districts are expected to create...
Judge denies 19-year-old's ask to attend father's execution
ST. LOUIS — A federal judge has denied a request from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, upholding a Missouri law that bars anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday for killing Kirkwood,...
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
Judge to decide on Florida face-biter insanity plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — A former college student who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face finally goes on trial Monday, with a judge deciding whether he goes to prison for life or to a mental hospital.
Whole Foods decision to pull lobster divides enviros, pols
PORTLAND, MAINE — Environmental groups are once again at odds with politicians and fishermen in New England in the wake of a decision by high-end retail giant Whole Foods to stop selling Maine lobster. Whole Foods recently said that it will stop selling lobster from the Gulf of Maine...
Fire plan would cut 2.4 million New Jersey Pinelands trees
BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Up to 2.4 million trees would be cut down as part of a project to prevent major wildfires in a federally protected New Jersey forest heralded as a unique environmental treasure. New Jersey environmental officials say the plan to kill trees in a section...
Tennessee lands commitment from Jay M. Robinson 4-star DL Daevin Hobbs
Concord, N.C. — Jay M. Robinson High School senior defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee during a press conference at his high school on Friday evening. Last month, Hobbs announced his top six schools from which he will be choosing — Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina,...
