PORTLAND, Ore. — There isn't much to complain about the UConn men's basketball team so far this season. The Huskies are 7-0, winning every game by at least 15 points. They've destroyed cupcakes and Power Five ranked teams alike. They're on the front page of almost every major NCAA statistical category, they're almost certain to move up from their No. 20 ranking come Monday afternoon.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO