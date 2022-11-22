Read full article on original website
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: 'On the revenue side, Lamont was extraordinarily lucky in his first term'
Ned Lamont won a convincing victory in the election. Congratulations are in order. Citizens should extend him the same honeymoon that his challenger would have enjoyed. Yet, we must turn our attention to the future and the looming challenges we face. First, the state is facing a serious decline in...
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
wiltonbulletin.com
Week 12 Connecticut high school football top performers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performances from high school football for Week 12:. Brandon Alvarado, Wilcox/Kaynor: His six carries went for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-2 win over VG Techs. Johnathan Angione, McMahon: Scored...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;52;36;WSW;10;50%;4%;2. Chester;Plenty of sunshine;52;38;WSW;9;50%;4%;2. Danbury;Plenty of sunshine;54;34;WSW;9;47%;5%;2. Groton;Sunny and breezy;52;38;WSW;16;51%;4%;2. Hartford;Mostly sunny;53;34;SW;10;48%;4%;2. Meriden;Plenty of sunshine;53;33;SW;9;49%;4%;2. New Haven;Plenty of sunshine;53;40;WSW;9;50%;4%;2. Oxford;Plenty of sunshine;51;36;W;8;47%;3%;2. Willimantic;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;31;WSW;14;48%;4%;2. Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;52;33;SSW;11;45%;3%;2. _____
wiltonbulletin.com
How UConn men's basketball forward Andre Jackson is still contributing while struggling offensively
PORTLAND, Ore. — There isn't much to complain about the UConn men's basketball team so far this season. The Huskies are 7-0, winning every game by at least 15 points. They've destroyed cupcakes and Power Five ranked teams alike. They're on the front page of almost every major NCAA statistical category, they're almost certain to move up from their No. 20 ranking come Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0