Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Are you looking for the Ultimate Family-Friendly film this Thanksgiving Holiday? Check out our curated list to binge this holiday season.

Looking for the perfect family film to watch as you recover from that holiday food coma? Allied Multicultural has got you covered! Check out this list of family-friendly films to get you through this Thanksgiving Holiday. We would love for you to include these titles in any roundups you may share with your readers. Feel free to let us know if you have any questions about any projects debuting this season.
Kym & Lena Waithe Talk New Audible Series ‘Kym’

Introducing Kym, the new scripted comedy series that follows the character of Kym Wilson: a single, middle-aged, stand-up comedian and actress who battles the reality of trying to maintain a career in entertainment, while raising a son at the same time. And just when life hits the fan, suddenly an old romance creeps back into her life. Which begs the question, can Kym hold everything together?
The People We Hate At The Wedding

SHEEN was on the scene at the Los Angeles film premier of the Amazon studios prime Video film ‘The People We Hate At The Wedding’ on the evening of Thursday, November 17th 2022. The glamorous star studded event was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Westwood and was attended by the film’s cast and crew among other stars.
The Last Slice With: Tierra Gray

In a world of her own filled with all things sugar, spice, and everything nice, designer Tierra Gray implements the importance of bringing awareness towards mental health through her designs. Having the love for art all her life, Gray presents all things colorful in a world that mostly has seen its darkest days starting with her line Planet Suga Kush that was created for people of all ages, gender, and its originality.

