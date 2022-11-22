Belgium and Morocco faced off in their second games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A slow start for both contenders, although Belgium had a slight edge in possession and was able to fire off more shots. In the second minute of first half stoppage time, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech fired a free kick into the net, but the goal was disallowed after further analysis of Romain Saïss’ offside position. Morocco came back in the 73rd minute when Abdelhamid Sabiri shot a perfect free kick to the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead. Morocco wasn't done there as Zakaria Aboukhlal scored in 90' +2'. Morocco won its first World Cup match since 1998.

