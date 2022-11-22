Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
FOX Sports
Word Cup Daily: Lionel Messi keeps Argentina's tournament hopes alive
Argentina avoided elimination on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Mexico at Lusail Stadium, while France became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage with its second win of the tournament. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Saturday and what to watch for on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Is it OK for U.S. fans to support Mexico at World Cup?
AL KHOR, Qatar — Given that the World Cup group stage is a frenzied whirlwind of activity — 48 games across 13 days featuring the biggest names and teams soccer has to offer — there are all kinds of burning questions right now. But there's just one,...
FOX Sports
Messi summons magic in time to rescue Argentina against Mexico
LUSAIL, Qatar — For the first 63 minutes of Argentina's surprisingly crucial second match at the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi was the picture of frustration. Toggling between the right flank and the center of the field, he barely touched the ball against a Mexico team hellbent on containing him.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Why Germany is real winner of Costa Rica vs. Japan
Costa Rica got a taste of redemption from its 7-0 loss to Spain by beating Japan 1-0 on a late goal from Keysher Fuller. But while the Ticos were the team that picked up three points, Germany might be the real winner — former United States men's national team players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan explain why on "World Cup Now."
FOX Sports
Belgium vs. Morocco Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Belgium and Morocco faced off in their second games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A slow start for both contenders, although Belgium had a slight edge in possession and was able to fire off more shots. In the second minute of first half stoppage time, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech fired a free kick into the net, but the goal was disallowed after further analysis of Romain Saïss’ offside position. Morocco came back in the 73rd minute when Abdelhamid Sabiri shot a perfect free kick to the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead. Morocco wasn't done there as Zakaria Aboukhlal scored in 90' +2'. Morocco won its first World Cup match since 1998.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Costa Rica upsets Japan late, 1-0
Sunday marks the start of the second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and we've got you covered from start to finish with every must-see moment! Costa Rica began the day by upsetting Japan, winning 1-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar to stay alive in Group E.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Ghana, pick
South Korea and Ghana are seeking their first win at the 2022 World Cup on Monday in both teams' second Group H match in Qatar. South Korea played to a scoreless draw against Uruguay, and Ghana lost to Portugal 3-2 on Thursday. South Korea has made every World Cup since...
FOX Sports
Late red card changes everything for Iran, Wales — and USMNT
Al RAYYAN, Qatar — Iran substitutes Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian broke Wales' hearts with thrilling stoppage-time goals in a dramatic 2-0 victory Friday that will have a major impact on the United States' hopes of advancing from Group B. While a draw likely would have been the best...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Tunisia vs. Australia
Group D features a matchup between Tunisia and Australia. Tunisia drew in its first game against Denmark. The team is looking to advance past the group stage for the first time ever despite having made the tournament five times prior. Tunisia is led by Seifeddine Jaziri, the 2021 Arab Cup Golden Boot winner.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
Group C features a matchup between Poland and Saudi Arabia. While Poland drew with Mexico in its opener earlier this week, Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina 2-1 in its opening match. That game's outcome is considered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Poland did not advance past the...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Netherlands vs. Ecuador
Group A features a matchup between the Netherlands and Ecuador on Friday. The Netherlands won their opening match with a 2-0 victory over Senegal. Ecuador also won, dominating hosts Qatar for a 2-0 victory. The Netherlands is one of 17 nations that has made the World Cup more than 10...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet France vs. Denmark, pick
Group D features a matchup between France and Denmark in both teams' second game in Qatar. France is looking to become the first back-to-back winners of the World Cup since Brazil did so in 1958 and 1962. Before winning it all in 2018, it lost in the quarterfinals in 2014 and did not advance past the group stage in 2010.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Qatar-Senegal
Qatar and Senegal will face each other in the second match in Group A. Qatar lost its opening match 0-2 to Ecuador. Despite 2022 being Qatar’s first World Cup appearance, manager Félix Sánchez has a wealth of experience with the nation’s footballers. The Spanish native was a youth coach for Barcelona for 10 years before moving to Qatar in 2006. Since moving there, he coached the under-19 and under-23 teams before being named the senior side manager in 2017.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina vs. Mexico, picks
In both teams' second game in Qatar, Group C features a Saturday matchup between Argentina and Mexico. Argentina lost in the round of 16 in 2018 to eventual champion France in a heated 4-3 match. In 2014, La Albiceleste advanced to the final before losing to Germany in extra time,1-0.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. Switzerland, pick
In the teams' second game in Qatar, Group G features a matchup between Brazil and Switzerland. After winning it all in 2002, Brazil has made it to at least the quarterfinals in every World Cup since. In 2018, Belgium knocked the team out in the quarterfinal round. In the previous World Cup, Brazil was handed an infamous 7-1 loss to Germany in the semifinals.
FOX Sports
Why VAR correctly awarded red card against Wales keeper
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — For 85 minutes Friday, Iran thoroughly outplayed Wales with absolutely nothing to show for it. They were sharper. They were more dangerous. They sent four shots on target — not including the two posts they hit in the second half — and 19 overall, yet they couldn't manage to get the goal they so deserved.
FOX Sports
Mexico pushed to brink, could face rare group-stage exit
LUSAIL, Qatar — Mexico paid the price for breaking one of soccer's golden rules: Never leave Lionel Messi by himself. Now, El Tri's hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the World Cup are in serious peril after losing 2-0 to Argentina in a Group C game Saturday night.
Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship
TIRANA, Albania — (AP) — Albania's president on Sunday granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist's role in spreading Albanians' fame internationally through her music. President Bajram Begaj said Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s 110th...
Comments / 0