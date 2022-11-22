ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

2022 CIAC High School Football Playoff Schedule/Scoreboard

The 2022 CIAC Football Playoffs will begin with quarterfinals Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. continue with semifinals Sunday, Dec. 4 at 12:30 p.m. and conclude with the championships, Saturday, Dec. 10 at either Rentschler Field in East Hartford or Arute Field at Central Connectiuct State in New Britain. CIAC PLAYOFF RANKINGS: CLASS...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Logan Paul attends Connecticut high school football game on Thanksgiving

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity Logan Paul appears to be spending at least some of his Thanksgiving in Connecticut. Paul, among the most famous social media influencers worldwide who has also made a name for himself boxing and by wrestling in WWE, spent his Thursday morning at a high school football game in Milford.
MILFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

John Weldon (opinion): Why I resigned from the Bridgeport school board

A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Route 9 north reopens after crash in Newington

NEWINGTON — Authorities responded to a rollover motor vehicle crash along Route 9 that closed the left lane earlier Friday evening, officials said. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. between Exits 29 and 30, according to the state Department of Transportation. Connecticut State Police said troopers were called...
NEWINGTON, CT

