Minneapolis, MN

mprnews.org

New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota

The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

How a basketball jersey can open pathways for Native opportunities

Those are the words imprinted on the black and gold warmup jerseys that debuted at the University of Minnesota women’s basketball game against Presbyterian College last Sunday. The jersey features a combination of loom and beadwork designs reflecting both Dakota and Ojibwe heritage, said Anishinaabe designer Sarah Agaton Howes,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Weekend weather: Mild Saturday temps, then cooler on Sunday

We had plenty of Friday sunshine and we’ll also enjoy a bright Saturday. Sunshine is especially nice in November, since this is typically our cloudiest month of the year. Our average Twin Cities high temperature is 37 degrees on Nov. 26. Metro area highs will reach the lower 50s this Saturday. Highs in the 50s are expected Saturday across roughly the southern third of Minnesota, plus west-central Wisconsin:
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Turning colder beginning on Sunday; snow likely Tuesday

Saturday has been lovely with much of central and southern Minnesota, from Brainerd to Iowa, warming into the low 50s. That’s about 15 degrees warmer than average for late November. Cooler 40s were reported in most of the rest of the state while the northwest corner stayed in the 30s.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Mild Black Friday, a shot at 50s Saturday.

Happy Thanksgiving weekend Minnesota. If you like milder temperatures, we have something to be grateful for this weekend. Our winds turn southerly once again over the next two days across Minnesota. The milder air mass blowing in from the south, combined with sunshine and snow-free ground in southern Minnesota will boost temperatures as much as 15 degrees warmer than average through Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

St. Cloud schools to offer state’s first Somali language immersion program

Kindergartners in the St. Cloud school district will soon be able to learn both English and Somali through a dual language immersion program. Students in a dual language immersion program will receive instruction half the day in Somali, and half the day in English. In current research, the dual language immersion model is emerging as the best option for students no matter what language they speak at home, said Lori Posch, executive director of learning and teaching.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

