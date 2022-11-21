Read full article on original website
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 23, 2022
A beautiful Wednesday is ahead of us with full sunshine and mild temps. We keep sun around for most of Thanksgiving tomorrow, but will have to watch clouds increase in the afternoon and evening. Still, tomorrow should see Thanksgiving temps above normal for most of the state and we have no travel issues to work through.
Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 278 | Christmas Trees and Sheep What More Do You Need?
On today’s podcast Dusty and Matt talk with Roger High, executive director of the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association, about the Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium. Matt also talks with Courtney Helt who is the owner of Holiday Farm in Somerset. She talks about taking over a Christmas tree farm after moving back to Ohio. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!
