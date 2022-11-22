Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
LSU notebook: Tigers come up short in bid for another 10-win regular season as Texas A&M prevails
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — LSU’s bid for a 10-win regular season, which would have been its ninth in the past 20 seasons and 11th overall, was spoiled by a determined Texas A&M team on Saturday night. Even though LSU is headed to Atlanta for next week’s Southeastern Conference...
theadvocate.com
LSU QB Jayden Daniels left Texas A&M game twice in 4th quarter, but played through injuries
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was tended to twice on the field by medical personnel during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against Texas A&M, but managed to return to the game both times. Texas A&M won the game 38-23, stunning No. 5 LSU in College Station. He was first injured...
theadvocate.com
LSU's magical regular season ends with a dud in loss to Texas A&M: 'We were off today'
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brian Kelly sat there searching for answers he didn’t have yet. “For some reason,” LSU’s coach said, “we were off today.”. He mentioned a lack of consistency and energy. He recognized Texas A&M’s best players stepped up while the Tigers faltered. Maybe, he wondered, something was wrong with preparation in the 24 hours before kickoff. The fumble Texas A&M returned for a touchdown certainly swung momentum inside Kyle Field, but he knew this stemmed from more than one play.
theadvocate.com
LSU women win Goombay Splash title by blowing out their seventh consecutive opponent
Jasmine Carson, Flau’jae Johnson and Angel Reese recorded double-doubles as the LSU women's basketball team cruised to its seventh consecutive easy win Saturday, 99-64 over UAB in the championship game of the Goombay Splash in Bimini, Bahamas. LSU had defeated George Mason by 28 points on Thursday in Bimini....
theadvocate.com
LSU, Texas A&M and others are about to have a big issue to deal with: free agency
The day after details emerged about Mark Stoops’ contract extension with Kentucky, the coach held his weekly show. As callers asked about a range of topics Monday night, they congratulated Stoops on his new deal. Stoops’ annual salary had increased to $8.6 million per year plus incentives through the...
theadvocate.com
Balanced Broncos run their way past Southside to advance to the semifinals
Eli Holstein and Camren Stewart provided a one-two punch that helped fifth-seeded Zachary oust No. 4 Southside 48-37 in a Division I nonselect quarterfinal game played Friday night at St. Martinville High. Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed an efficient 16 of 19 passes for 228 yards, two touchdowns and no...
theadvocate.com
LSU women fail to break 100 points for first time, but still roll George Mason
Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for her sixth straight double-double, but No. 12 LSU's streak of five consecutive 100-point games came to an end in an 80-52 win over George Mason at the Goombay Splash on Thursday in Bimini, Bahamas. The game was never in doubt...
theadvocate.com
Arch Manning's high school career ends as U-High puts clamps on Newman offense
University High of Baton Rouge put the clamps on Arch Manning and the Newman offense as the eighth-seeded Cubs won 49-13 in a select Division III state quarterfinal Friday at Newman’s Michael Lupin Field. Manning played his final high school game as he completed 8 of 21 for 96...
theadvocate.com
Inside the betting line, odds for LSU at Texas A&M football game
LSU (-10) at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN. Home-field advantage in college football typically is priced between 2 and 3 points, so considering LSU was favored by 15 at home against UAB last week, this line suggests that oddsmakers value Texas A&M as roughly equal to UAB. Who would...
theadvocate.com
Southern started slowly in the Bayou Classic. Then the Jaguars put Grambling away.
Playing for a berth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game next week, Southern seemed to forget it was playing in the Bayou Classic on Saturday. Before an announced crowd of 62,337 in the Caesars Superdome, a determined Grambling team with two conference wins put the Jaguars on their heels from the start before Southern pulled it together in the second half for a 34-17 victory.
theadvocate.com
Madison Prep could not overcome St. Thomas More's offense, ending their regular season
If you listen to St. Thomas More junior quarterback Sam Altmann, he makes sure to credit his teammates. But in the first season in the post-Walker Howard era of Cougars’ football, his coaches and teammates would likely tell a different story about how big a load their quarterback is carrying.
theadvocate.com
Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run
Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
theadvocate.com
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out these three players ahead of Friday's action
The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
theadvocate.com
Defense carries Westgate to victory, semifinal berth
When in doubt, turn it over to the defense. Westgate coach Ryan Antoine did just that Friday night in New Iberia and the result was a 21-10 quarterfinal win against Neville to help WHS advance to the nonselect Division I semifinals. "The defense won the game for us," Antoine said...
theadvocate.com
North DeSoto could not be stopped in semifinal showdown, advances to semifinals
North DeSoto scored 21 points in a two-minute span of the third quarter to break open a close Division II non-select quarterfinal game and advance 42-13 at No. 28-seeded Breaux Bridge on Friday. With four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers drove into the red zone while trailing...
theadvocate.com
Bayou Classic draws big crowds, generates scholarships
For Tanner Mabry, 6, it's the Southern University cheerleading team. For her cousin, Carter Jackson, 15, it's the football game itself. For Tanner's father and Carter's uncle, Trenier Mabry, it's friends and family reuniting. "We've been coming for the last 40 years. We've never missed a Bayou Classic," Trenier Mabry...
theadvocate.com
How did Bayou Teche get its name? It's a long and winding tale.
People often take the names of rivers and bayous for granted but some of them — Bayou Teche, for example — have a long and interesting history behind their names. That’s why James Ledbetter asked the question: How did Bayou Teche get its name?. Ledbetter lives in...
theadvocate.com
Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Focus Clubhouse is a membership community in Acadiana that supports people who are living with...
theadvocate.com
Early voting opens Saturday for Dec. 10 election; here's the Baton Rouge-area ballot
Early voting begins Saturday for the 2022 Louisiana general election, including runoffs for races not decided in the Nov. 8 primary. Regular voting will occur Saturday, Dec. 10. The ballot includes three statewide ballot issues and a regional runoff for a Public Service Commission seat. All parishes in the Baton...
theadvocate.com
Lawsuit: BREC at odds with East Baton Rouge sheriff over tax payments
For the past 30 years, the East Baton Rouge sheriff has served as a provisional collector of the parish’s property tax proceeds, taking in the payments then disbursing them to 40 government agencies that levy tariffs. Since at least 1989, it’s been the top lawman’s practice to skim off...
