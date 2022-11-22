ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

LSU's magical regular season ends with a dud in loss to Texas A&M: 'We were off today'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brian Kelly sat there searching for answers he didn’t have yet. “For some reason,” LSU’s coach said, “we were off today.”. He mentioned a lack of consistency and energy. He recognized Texas A&M’s best players stepped up while the Tigers faltered. Maybe, he wondered, something was wrong with preparation in the 24 hours before kickoff. The fumble Texas A&M returned for a touchdown certainly swung momentum inside Kyle Field, but he knew this stemmed from more than one play.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Inside the betting line, odds for LSU at Texas A&M football game

LSU (-10) at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN. Home-field advantage in college football typically is priced between 2 and 3 points, so considering LSU was favored by 15 at home against UAB last week, this line suggests that oddsmakers value Texas A&M as roughly equal to UAB. Who would...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
theadvocate.com

Southern started slowly in the Bayou Classic. Then the Jaguars put Grambling away.

Playing for a berth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game next week, Southern seemed to forget it was playing in the Bayou Classic on Saturday. Before an announced crowd of 62,337 in the Caesars Superdome, a determined Grambling team with two conference wins put the Jaguars on their heels from the start before Southern pulled it together in the second half for a 34-17 victory.
GRAMBLING, LA
theadvocate.com

Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run

Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
MANDEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out these three players ahead of Friday's action

The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Defense carries Westgate to victory, semifinal berth

When in doubt, turn it over to the defense. Westgate coach Ryan Antoine did just that Friday night in New Iberia and the result was a 21-10 quarterfinal win against Neville to help WHS advance to the nonselect Division I semifinals. "The defense won the game for us," Antoine said...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Bayou Classic draws big crowds, generates scholarships

For Tanner Mabry, 6, it's the Southern University cheerleading team. For her cousin, Carter Jackson, 15, it's the football game itself. For Tanner's father and Carter's uncle, Trenier Mabry, it's friends and family reuniting. "We've been coming for the last 40 years. We've never missed a Bayou Classic," Trenier Mabry...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

How did Bayou Teche get its name? It's a long and winding tale.

People often take the names of rivers and bayous for granted but some of them — Bayou Teche, for example — have a long and interesting history behind their names. That’s why James Ledbetter asked the question: How did Bayou Teche get its name?. Ledbetter lives in...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Focus Clubhouse is a membership community in Acadiana that supports people who are living with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lawsuit: BREC at odds with East Baton Rouge sheriff over tax payments

For the past 30 years, the East Baton Rouge sheriff has served as a provisional collector of the parish’s property tax proceeds, taking in the payments then disbursing them to 40 government agencies that levy tariffs. Since at least 1989, it’s been the top lawman’s practice to skim off...
BATON ROUGE, LA

