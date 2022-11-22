Read full article on original website
WSET
Traveling home? Here's the best prices for gas in Central Virginia
(WSET) — Thanksgiving is over which means many people will be on the roads traveling home. If you are traveling on the road, here are the best gas prices in Central Virginia provided by GasBuddy. Lynchburg:. Exxon- 1221 Rivermont Avenue: $3.39. Liberty- 3145 Campbell Avenue: $3.29. 76- 2130 Langhorne...
WDBJ7.com
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Saturday
(WDBJ) - This page will continue to be updated on traffic situations throughout the region Saturday:. UPDATE: The crash was cleared. A tractor-trailer crash is causing four miles of delays along I-81S at mile marker 138. The south right lane and shoulder are both closed. Roanoke Co. UPDATE: The crash...
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in Virginia
A major discount retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Virginia, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Be sure to read on to get all the details you're looking for a new place to buy gifts, holiday decorations for the home, or to treat yourself to something new.
WTOP
PHOTOS: Former home of George Washington’s aunt up for sale in Virginia
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Built in 1699, the Indian Banks estate on the Northern Neck was once home to George Washington’s aunt, Esther Ball, (he even initialed one of the bricks), but its history dates back even further.
On the Farm: Winter does not stop Virginia farmers
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Winter for most of us means bundling up to stay warm, or shoveling snow, or slowing down on the roads because of ice. Sure, it is a nuisance, but it is not like our livelihoods depend on having to battle through the winter elements every hour of every day. However, that […]
VA ABC: Big 3-day sale & holiday hours
Photo byCourtesy of Matteo Paciotti (CC 2.0) If you’re planning for alcoholic beverages to be part of your holiday festivities, there are some things about VA ABC that are handy to know beginning with the fact there’s about to be a 3-day sale.
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
cardinalnews.org
Holiday events around Southwest and Southside Virginia
Here are some of the holiday events around the region. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Wytheville Concert Series presents holiday concert. The yearly Christmas Traditions concert by soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville.
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
Report: Virginia could do more to stop drugged driving
A new report from the Virginia State Crime Commission reviewed the state's laws regarding intoxicated driving and found that there are several enforcement barriers that the general assembly could address.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program
Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Grand opening of first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Virginia
Recently, Amazon opened the doors of its newest robotics fulfillment center. in Suffolk, Virginia, to policymakers and community leaders for a special. grand opening event. The 3.8 million-square-foot facility is Amazon’s ninth. fulfillment center in Virginia, and the Commonwealth’s first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. More than 1,500 employees...
6 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Farhad Ibrahimzade on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love to eat seafood from time to time and you also live in Virginia, here is a list of six amazing restaurants in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them before.
shoredailynews.com
Thanksgiving is a Virginia Holiday
Thanksgiving has been celebrated on the Eastern Shore of Virginia on the fourth Thursday of November since at least 1941 when Congress passed a law making it that day. It had been on other Thursdays in November before that. And we all know that we celebrated Thanksgiving in Virginia long before they did so in that foreign land of Massachusetts.
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
Central Virginia winter weather projections with John Bernier
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is time now for my 39th annual Winter Outlook for Central Virginia. Secretly stashed away for days — had to remember where I hid it from everyone — it is time to reveal how I predict the winter will evolve for us. We will stay away from the huge technical […]
whro.org
Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to Virginia's statewide database
RICHMOND -- William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
VDH to send voice and text messages to Virginians eligible to receive booster
Starting Monday, November 28, the Virginia Department of Health will send voice and text messages to remind Virginians of their eligibility to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.
