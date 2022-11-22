Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
DE 2023 Annual Passes & Surf Fishing Permits Go on Sale Tuesday, Nov 29
A reminder – 2023 Delaware State Parks annual passes and surf fishing permits will go on sale beginning at 8am on Tuesday. They can be purchased at any state park office Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm – and on Saturday, December 3 from 10am to 3pm. They can also be purchased online at www.destateparks.com/Know/PassesTagsFees – it will take 3 weeks to a month for delivery. Passes will NOT be sold at DNREC’s Dover campus.
Cape Gazette
Give thanks to those who work for fishermen and hunters
A while back, I wrote a column about how lucky we are to live in the Cape Region, where we have access to such good fishing and hunting. While we give thanks for that this Thanksgiving, perhaps we should reflect on why we have all those open spaces along the beach and in the woods and fields.
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth is top fundraiser in state for heart health
The Southern Delaware Heart Walk was one for the record books with premier sponsor Bayhealth far exceeding its fundraising goal, becoming the American Heart Association of Delaware’s top health system fundraiser in Delaware with more than $51,000 donated. This comes just a week before Bayhealth, AHA, Food Bank of...
Cape Gazette
Giving thanks for charity through golf
Charity fundraising golf tournaments raise billions of dollars each year throughout the United States. The professional golf tours and their associations with local charities generate much of this money. However, most charity golf events are not involved with the PGA or LPGA. Instead, these tournaments serve local needs or a regional element of larger charitable interests.
Cape Gazette
Reflections on Sussex, The Nature Conservancy and the future
I have been lucky to live in Sussex County my entire life, and my family has been here for generations. Many of us who have lived here for so long have seen the county transform from a quiet, rural setting to a place bustling with new development and ever busier beaches and towns. The challenge has been – and will likely always be – how we can preserve and protect Sussex County’s natural resources while continuing to grow the county’s economic opportunities for its residents.
Cape Gazette
Delaware seeing sobering trend in traffic-related fatalities
When I saw I had a column due the day after Thanksgiving, I was thinking about writing something fun – a local baker making tons of pies for the holiday; going out to a turkey farm; seeing how many gallons of Lewes Dairy eggnog are expected to be sold in the coming month.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth entrepreneur supports Harry K Foundation Christmas Ball
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from Regan Derrickson in support of its 2022 Annual Christmas Ball to be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Derrickson, owner of Nalu restaurant locations in Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach, also owns the Summer House in Rehoboth Beach.
Cape Gazette
This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs
Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
hwy.co
Everything You Need to Know About Assawoman Wildlife Area
If you’re looking for serenity amid a hectic vacation in Delaware, Assawoman Wildlife Area, DE is a hidden gem in the southern part of the state. You can enjoy a quiet walk and observe numerous species of birds. Perhaps you’ll catch a sighting of the protected Delmarva fox squirrel.
Cape Gazette
Louis P. Corrozi, active church member
Louis P. Corrozi, 75, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at ChristianaCare Seasons AccentCare in Wilmington Hospital. Lou was born June 23, 1947, in Wilmington, son of the late John S. Corrozi and Mary (DeAngelis) Corrozi. He was a graduate of Salesianum High School and attended University of Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Chorale sets holiday concert Dec. 4
The Southern Delaware Chorale will perform Classic Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. To get everyone in the holiday spirit, Artistic Director Dr. Colin Armstrong is highlighting familiar holiday songs and audience sing-alongs. Featured arrangements include “White Christmas,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Jingle Bells” and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” among many other beloved favorites.
Cape Gazette
Stop the Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant
The following letter was sent to state and local officials with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. We are writing to you, as full-time residents of Lewes, to voice our strong opposition to DNREC's plan to put in a restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. The restaurant...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Delaware and Maryland this week as holiday events and festivities take center stage throughout the region. So enjoy that delicious Thanksgiving meal and then prepare for a fun and festive weekend at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, as well as several other nearby towns and cities.
Cape Gazette
Cookie walk set at Epworth UMC Dec. 10
Epworth United Methodist Church will hold its cookie walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, continuing while supplies last. The price for cookies is $10 per pound. Cash payment is preferred. The cookie walk is the primary fundraiser for Christmas Joy, Epworth's program that serves to help local families celebrate...
Cape Gazette
Mortgage Market of Delaware welcomes new team member
Chris Moore, founder and president of the Mortgage Market of Delaware LLC, is pleased to announce the addition of Evelyn Borja Cavazzini to his team. Cavazzini is a licensed mortgage originator who has access to numerous wholesale lenders and loan products. The Mortgage Market of Delaware LLC is a mortgage...
Cape Gazette
Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3
The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
proclaimerscv.com
$300 Direct Payments Will Be Sent To the Residents in Delaware, How To Claim Your Relief Aid?
Residents in Delaware have few days left to claim and received their $300 direct payments as a form of relief aid amidst the soaring inflation rate. States across the country are doing their best to support their struggling residents amidst the soaring inflation rate. In Delaware, an amount of $300 will be given as relief aid until Nov.30. This is also to support the residents in the rising cost of energy prices especially as the temperature begins to drop.
Cape Gazette
Fred Hudson Road trees lost to development
I am sickened by the destruction of the last remaining forest area along Fred Hudson Road in Ocean View. A builder is tearing down mature trees to build yet more vacation homes. Where is the civic concern regarding the environment? Where is county government in protecting this precious space? Aren't there enough open spaces upon which to build without having to kill the few remaining majestic oaks?
Cape Gazette
Sussex Consortium students tie-dye donated Buddy Walk T-shirts
When Sussex Consortium teacher Catherine Flaherty received the gift of leftover donated T-shirts from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk, she saw an opportunity for an art and learning project. To thank the Boardwalk Buddy Walk, Flaherty’s class tie-dyed shirts for the board members. “We had so much fun...
WBOC
Delaware Natural Resources Police to Collect Toys as Holiday Gifts for Children
DOVER, Del. - To kick off the holiday season, Delaware Natural Resources Police operating within the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control once again are teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to provide toys as gifts for children in local communities. The Toys...
