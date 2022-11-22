Read full article on original website
Darrell M. Bang
Darrell M. Bang, age 88, formerly of rural Joice, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Comforts of Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating.
KIOW Weekend Church Announcements
The following are the church services in Forest City and surrounding locations listed in alphabetical order. This is our weekly feature at this time every Sunday. Please check with your church to see if there are online services which you can view. Forest City:. Calvary Baptist Church at 636 N....
Zachary L. Schuver
Zachary L. Schuver, 30, of Thornton, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond, with Pastor Katie Pals officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM...
Marilyn M. (Beenken) Olsen
Marilyn M. (Beenken) Olsen, 71, of Clarion was called home by the Lord on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends. Visitation for Marilyn Olsen will be held Monday, November 28, 2022, from 4:00-7:30 pm at Andrews Funeral Home in Belmond. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 29th at 10:30am at Clarion First United Methodist Church with an additional one–hour visitation prior to funeral services.
