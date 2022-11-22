Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
Yardbarker
Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history
It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.
Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup
Canada's dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close. After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia's favor and stayed that way until the final whistle. Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play,
Yardbarker
USA's chances of reaching round of 16 greatly increase with shocking Iran-Wales result
The U.S. men's national team gave away a golden opportunity to get three points in the group stage in Monday's 1-1 tie against Wales. After a stunning 2-0 Iran victory over Wales on Friday, the U.S. is in a great position to reach the round of 16. England and Iran...
Yardbarker
LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral
LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
Andrej Kramaric strikes twice as Croatia fight back in style to send Canada out
Alphonso Davies needed only 68 seconds to write his name into history as Canada’s first goalscorer at a men’s World Cup. But a dream opening spiralled rapidly into a nightmare when the fastest goal of the tournament so far was cancelled out by Andrej Kramaric (twice), Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer, whose clinical ripostes vaulted Croatia to the top of Group F alongside surprise package Morocco and sent Canada crashing out of their second ever World Cup, nearly four decades after their mostly forgettable debut.
