Morocco stun sorry Belgium to ignite hopes of World Cup history
“No chance” was Kevin De Bruyne’s blunt assessment when discussing Belgium’s likelihood of success at this World Cup in the build-up to it. After collapsing to a stunning defeat at the hands of Morocco here in Qatar, it’s hard to argue with the Manchester City midfielder’s so famously impeccable vision.Manager Roberto Martinez described the opening display in the narrowest of wins over Canada as “technically the worst” of his six-year tenure but with even the faintest of faint glimpses of the quality this side used to light up Russia four years ago utterly absent for this second outing, you suspect...
Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history
It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.
Rashford thinks booing of England at World Cup unnecessary
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For Marcus Rashford, the jeers from England’s fans really weren’t necessary. He already knew the 0-0 draw with the United States wasn’t good enough. Certainly not for a team with genuine ambitions of winning the World Cup for the first time since its one and only tournament success in 1966. And not for one coming off the high of beating Iran 6-2 in its opening game in Qatar.
