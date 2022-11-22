ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history

It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.

