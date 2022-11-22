Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
Open Source: Is the Mansfield Fire Dept. ready for electric vehicle blazes?
Question: "With the ever increasing electric car fires, how are our local fire departments going to respond and how can they put out those fires? How dangerous are the toxic fumes to firefighters and the environment?"
Tyger coach Sean Adams leads the charge with new agribusiness program at Senior High
MANSFIELD — Sean Adam's competitive streak doesn't end when he steps off the football field. The assistant football coach and defensive coordinator is also the instructor for the new Agribusiness career technical program at Mansfield Senior High School. He aspires to make it one of the most popular choices among students learning a trade.
Sarah Humphrey resigns as Health Commissioner at Richland Public Health
MANSFIELD – Richland Public Health announced Friday that Sarah Humphrey has officially resigned from her position as Health Commissioner to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Health accepted her resignation on Nov. 23 and appointed Medical Director, Dr. Daniel Burwell, to serve as interim Health Commissioner.
Lakewood St. Edward dismantles Gahanna Lincoln in convincing manner
Lakewood St. Edward stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 31-7 win over Gahanna Lincoln in Ohio high school football action on November 25. Lakewood St. Edward drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Gahanna Lincoln after the first quarter.
Robert J. "Bob" Gregory
Robert J. “Bob” Gregory, age 72, of Shelby, died Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after suffering an unexpected stroke. Bob was born September 2, 1950 in New Castle, PA to Marvin and Anna (Kallas) Gregory. A 1968 graduate of Shenago...
Akron Hoban mauls Massillon in strong effort
Akron Hoban delivered all the smoke to disorient Massillon and flew away with a 41-20 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 25. The first quarter gave Akron Hoban a 14-0 lead over Massillon.
Barbara Jean Helm
Barbara Jean Helm, 78, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Helm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Donna J. Shindeldecker
Donna J. Shindeldecker, age 87, of Shelby, died Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital’s hospice unit following a brief illness. To plant a tree in memory of Donna Shindeldecker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Ashland falls to IUP in super region semifinals
INDIANA, Pa. — Ashland came up short in its quest to reach Division II football’s Elite Eight. Top-seeded Indiana University Pennsylvania came up with a big fourth-down stop in the third quarter and later returned a blocked punt 25 yards for a touchdown in a 19-13 win over the fourth-seeded Eagles in the Super Region 1 semifinals Saturday at IUP’s George P. Miller Stadium.
