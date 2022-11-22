ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

wpsdlocal6.com

Crash blocks I-24 bridge in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, IL — A two-vehicle crash is blocking the Interstate 24 bridge in Massac County, Illinois. No injuries have been reported. The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday on the eastbound bridge of I-24, according to an Illinois State Police release. This article will be updated as more...
METROPOLIS, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Saturday traffic stop results in meth trafficking arrest for Salem man

A traffic stop Saturday morning in Paducah resulted in a meth trafficking arrest for a Livingston County man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Benton Road. The driver, 53-year-old Wesley A. Fox of Salem was arrested following a search of his truck. The search...
PADUCAH, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
MARION COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police locate two previously missing teens

PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for information on two missing teens, who they say are not believed to be in any danger. According to a Friday release, Duzhan Lester Jr. and Jesse Davis left their residence overnight. They were both last seen in the 3200 block of Madison Street in Paducah.
PADUCAH, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police arrest three when breaking up large fight at Library Apartments

Centralia Police say they arrested three people when breaking up a large fight at the Library Apartments on South Sycamore Street early Friday morning. 23-year-old Miquel Esteban of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. A person who tried to prevent his arrest, 19-year-old Carlos Rameriez of West 13th, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking an officer with a closed fist. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail.
CENTRALIA, IL
okawvilletimes.com

Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County

An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
PERRY COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Body Found In Farmington

(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
FARMINGTON, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
kbsi23.com

18 year old dies after crash in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – An 18 year old died after a crash Saturday night in Carbondale. Trace O. Bittle, 18, of Marion, was driving on East Walnut Street near Village Drive. Police responded around 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 19. Bittle was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale....
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Paducah woman faces drug charges in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman faces drug charges after she was arrested in Graves County on Nov. 21. April Renee Jones, 47, faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense over 2 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense or greater (methamphetamine).
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Kennett man facing drug charges after traffic stop near Advance

ADVANCE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Kennett man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Advance. Lee Roy Foley III, 38, faces charges of trafficking drugs or attempt 1st degree Class A felony and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana Class D felony. Stoddard...
ADVANCE, MO
KFVS12

Mississippi riverfront cleanup in Cape Girardeau, MO

MoDOT public meeting to be held to discuss roundabout in Gordonville. The rainy weather in Mt. Vernon did bot stop folks from spending their Thanksgiving together. Once Thanksgiving is over, people will then be turning their attention to Christmas.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County

County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO

