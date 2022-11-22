Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man stabbed on Thanksgiving Day
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to a Cape Girardeau hospital around 10:44 p.m. on Thursday, November 24 to talk to the victim.
wevv.com
Woman and two juveniles charged after shooting and pursuit in Saline County
Police say a woman and two juveniles are being charged after a shooting and police pursuit in Saline County, Illinois early Friday morning. The Harrisburg Police Department says dispatch got multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area of South Shaw Street around 2 a.m. on Friday. HPD says officers...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash blocks I-24 bridge in Metropolis
METROPOLIS, IL — A two-vehicle crash is blocking the Interstate 24 bridge in Massac County, Illinois. No injuries have been reported. The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday on the eastbound bridge of I-24, according to an Illinois State Police release. This article will be updated as more...
westkentuckystar.com
Saturday traffic stop results in meth trafficking arrest for Salem man
A traffic stop Saturday morning in Paducah resulted in a meth trafficking arrest for a Livingston County man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Benton Road. The driver, 53-year-old Wesley A. Fox of Salem was arrested following a search of his truck. The search...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police locate two previously missing teens
PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for information on two missing teens, who they say are not believed to be in any danger. According to a Friday release, Duzhan Lester Jr. and Jesse Davis left their residence overnight. They were both last seen in the 3200 block of Madison Street in Paducah.
Magic 95.1
Three arrests have been made after a report of shots fired in Harrisburg
Harrisburg, IL. (WJPF) – Three arrests have been made after a report of shots fired in Harrisburg. Just after 2am Friday November 25th, Saline County Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 100 block of South Shaw Street. When officers arrived, they encountered a red...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest three when breaking up large fight at Library Apartments
Centralia Police say they arrested three people when breaking up a large fight at the Library Apartments on South Sycamore Street early Friday morning. 23-year-old Miquel Esteban of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. A person who tried to prevent his arrest, 19-year-old Carlos Rameriez of West 13th, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking an officer with a closed fist. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail.
okawvilletimes.com
Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County
An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
mymoinfo.com
Body Found In Farmington
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
kbsi23.com
18 year old dies after crash in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – An 18 year old died after a crash Saturday night in Carbondale. Trace O. Bittle, 18, of Marion, was driving on East Walnut Street near Village Drive. Police responded around 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 19. Bittle was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale....
kbsi23.com
Paducah woman faces drug charges in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman faces drug charges after she was arrested in Graves County on Nov. 21. April Renee Jones, 47, faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense over 2 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense or greater (methamphetamine).
kbsi23.com
Kennett man facing drug charges after traffic stop near Advance
ADVANCE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Kennett man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Advance. Lee Roy Foley III, 38, faces charges of trafficking drugs or attempt 1st degree Class A felony and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana Class D felony. Stoddard...
KFVS12
Mississippi riverfront cleanup in Cape Girardeau, MO
MoDOT public meeting to be held to discuss roundabout in Gordonville. The rainy weather in Mt. Vernon did bot stop folks from spending their Thanksgiving together. Once Thanksgiving is over, people will then be turning their attention to Christmas.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri early Tuesday morning, November 22. The crash happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the 75.8 mile marker, just south of the Benton exit 80. According...
KFVS12
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
KFVS12
MoDOT public meeting to be held to discuss roundabout in Gordonville
Mississippi riverfront cleanup in Cape Girardeau, MO. The rainy weather in Mt. Vernon did bot stop folks from spending their Thanksgiving together. Once Thanksgiving is over, people will then be turning their attention to Christmas.
KFVS12
Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County
County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
wfcnnews.com
Yost Family Lights Display opening this Friday in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A holiday Christmas lights display in rural Williamson County will be opening to the public this Friday. According to the Yost Family, they will be opening their lights display, which features one of the largest Christmas displays in Southern Illinois on Black Friday. You can find them...
Comments / 0