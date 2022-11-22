Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
WXYZ
Detroit Weather: Sunday is a rainy day.
Tonight: Clouds increase, rain chance late. Low of 37. Winds: Light SE. Sunday: A rainy day with a half inch to three quarters of an inch of rain in many areas. High of 44. Wind: ENE 5-15 mph. Monday: Partly sunny and 44. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on...
WXYZ
'Love Against Hate' fundraising concert to be held November 27th in Detroit
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A Concert Themed ‘Love Against Hate’ is set for November 27th 8:00 p.m. at the Historic LGBT Nightclub Menjos. This Benefit Concert will raise money and pay tribute to the horrific disaster at Club Q in Colorado Springs that took the lives of 5 Queer Victims.
WXYZ
INTERVIEW: Olympic champion snowboarder Nick Baumgartner takes in parade, Lions game
DETROIT — Nick Baumgartner won gold at the 2022 Olympics. The Iron River native started Thanksgiving in the parade. "I hope my story shows people what's possible if I don't give up," he told Brad Galli at the Lions game.
WXYZ
Belleville, Detroit King repeat as state football champions
(WXYZ) — Belleville beat Caledonia 35-17 in the Division 1 football championship and Detroit King beat Muskegon 56-27 in the Division 3 final Saturday at Ford Field. Bryce Underwood threw two touchdown passes and added a 48-yard rushing touchdown as the Tigers (14-0) won a state title for the second straight season.
WXYZ
Police: Family dispute ends in fatal shooting, wrong way crash on EB I-94 at 12 Mile
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville police confirm a fatal crash and shooting occurred Thursday evening on eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County and there was at least one fatality. The crash, police say, stems from a family disagreement. "It was reported that possible shots were fired...
WXYZ
J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards lead Michigan to 45-23 win over Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXYZ) — The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines dominated the second half, beating the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 behind incredible games from J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards. The Wolverines are now 12-0 for the first time since 1997 and will head to the Big Ten Championship...
WXYZ
J.J. McCarthy, Ronnie Bell speak after dominant win over Ohio State
Moments after Michigan beat Ohio State and improved to 12-0, Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy and WR Ronnie Bell caught up with our Brad Galli. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes 45-23 in Columbus, and McCarthy threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns.
WXYZ
Warren De La Salle, Ottawa Lake Whiteford win state football titles
(WXYZ) — Warren De La Salle captured its second straight Division 2 championship and Ottawa Lake Whiteford won its second Division 8 title in school history Friday at Ford Field. Brady Drogosh threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for three touchdowns of his own in the Pilots'...
WXYZ
Donovan Edwards speaks after 200+ yard game in win over Ohio State
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards spoke after the Wolverines' dominant win over Ohio State on Saturday. Edwards rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard and 85-yard touchdown run that helped put a dagger in the Buckeyes.
