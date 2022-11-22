COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXYZ) — The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines dominated the second half, beating the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 behind incredible games from J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards. The Wolverines are now 12-0 for the first time since 1997 and will head to the Big Ten Championship...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO