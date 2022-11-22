Read full article on original website
FTX stake in US bank raises concerns about banking loopholes
The bankruptcy proceedings of cryptocurrency exchange FTX have revealed many new aspects of its unethical practices. The latest revelation around its stake in one of the smallest United States banks from rural Washington has raised fresh concerns about its operations and alleged misuse of banking loopholes. Farmington State Bank in...
Trouble in the Bahamas following FTX collapse: Report
Following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, which was headquartered in the island country of Bahamas, Bahamians are reportedly still trying to find a way to make sense of everything, while remaining optimistic about the future. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the island country — which...
How does the FTX collapse affect Dubai’s crypto ecosystem?
With the FTX contagion affecting various sectors of the global crypto ecosystem, Dubai-based industry leaders commented on how the debacle will affect the budding crypto hub within the United Arab Emirates (UAE). From stricter regulations to better projects leading the way, various professionals gave their perspectives on how Dubai and...
Binance proof of reserves is ‘pointless without liabilities:’ Kraken CEO
Disclaimer: The article has been updated to reflect Binance CEO CZ's response to the concerns raised by Kraken CEO Jesse Powell. The collapse of the crypto exchange FTX revealed the importance of proof of reserves in avoiding situations involving the misappropriation of users’ funds. While exchanges have proactively started sharing wallet addresses to prove the existence of users’ funds, several entrepreneurs, including Kraken CEO and co-founder Jesse Powell, called the practice “pointless” as exchanges fail to include liabilities.
IMF calls for tighter crypto regulation in Africa as the industry unfolds
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is calling for increased regulation of Africa’s crypto markets, one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, the global institution blog reported on Nov. 22. Among the reasons why countries in the region should embrace regulation, the monetary fund cited the collapse of FTX...
Bitcoin’s new ‘worst case scenario’ puts BTC bear market bottom near $6K
Bitcoin (BTC) still risks a drop to below $7,000 in this bear market, the latest worst-case scenario prediction warns. In its latest livestream broadcasted on Nov. 24, trading platform DecenTrader revealed targets for a BTC price bottom. Analyst flags “oldschool, rock-hard support” for Bitc. The most recent in...
Bitcoin price still due $12K dip, says trader as ETF guru backs GBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed undecided on Nov. 24 as one trader reinforced a $12,000 BTC price target. BTC price “main target” for bottom $12,000-$14,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD circling $16,500 as an eerie calm continued on the market. The pair nonetheless failed to convince...
How to talk to family members about crypto this Thanksgiving season
This week in the United States, millions of people comprising various political and financial backgrounds are traveling to see family members for the first time in months to celebrate Thanksgiving. For crypto-minded individuals, questions about the market may come as quickly as “Why did you cut your hair?” or “Why...
Binance says its Industry Recovery Initiative has 7 enrollees, 150 applicants
Binance announced on Nov. 24 that it is spearheading the creation of a so-called Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) on BloombergTV. New details about the project to “lead the charge when it comes to protecting consumers and rebuilding the industry” have been released on the exchange’s blog. The...
Bybit launches $100M support fund for institutional traders
Crypto derivatives exchange Bybit has launched a new support fund to help institutional traders access liquidity in the wake of the FTX collapse — an event that triggered a fresh wave of panic selling across the digital asset space. The support fund, valued at $100 million, is available to...
Bitcoin addresses holding at least 1 BTC close in to a million
Smaller wallet addresses in the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem continue accumulating BTC despite market turmoil. The number of known addresses on the Bitcoin blockchain that hold 1 BTC or more has hit a new all-time high. According to blockchain analytics company Glassnode, the number of wallets holding at least 1 BTC or more reached 950,000.
Binance publishes official Merkle Tree-based proof of reserves
Two weeks after Binance initially pledged to develop a proof-of-reserve (PoR) mechanism in response to the FTX liquidity and bankruptcy fiasco, it published its official response. In an announcement on the Binance website, the exchange outlined how users can use the mechanism to verify its holdings. Currently, the only token...
Disaster looms for Digital Currency Group thanks to regulators and whales
The cryptocurrency tide is flowing out, and it looks more and more like Digital Currency Group (DCG) has been skinny dipping. But let’s be clear: The current crypto contagion isn’t a failure of crypto as a technology or long-term investment. DCG’s problem is one of failure by regulators and gatekeepers.
CoinList addresses ‘FUD’ on withdrawals, cites technical issues for delays
Cryptocurrency exchange and initial coin offering (ICO) platform CoinList took to Twitter to address “FUD” after a blogger tweeted that users reported being unable to withdraw funds for over a week, sparking fears the company was having liquidity issues or w insolvent. “There is a lot of FUD...
WEMIX token plunges 70% after it's delisted by Korean exchanges
South Korea’s largest crypto exchanges have announced they will delist WEMIX (WEMIX) — the native token of gaming company Wemade’s blockchain platform Wemix — alleging the firm provided “false information” in response to an investment warning it was issued. Bithumb, Upbeat, Coinone, Korbit and...
Will Bitcoin hit $110K in 2023? 3 reasons to be bullish on BTC now
Bitcoin (BTC) may follow stocks on a “massive bull run” as the weekly chart delivers a unique sign of strength. The latest analysis from several well-known crypto names suggests it is time to give up the bear market narrative. Despite everyone talking about a new macro BTC price...
Uzbekistan issues first crypto licenses to two local ‘crypto stores’
As Uzbekistan prepares to adopt a new cryptocurrency framework in 2023, Uzbek regulators have started issuing regulatory approvals to local crypto service providers. The National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP), Uzbekistan’s major cryptocurrency market watchdog, has issued the nation’s first crypto licenses, according to an official announcement released on Nov. 17.
How bad is the current state of crypto? On-chain analyst explains
Despite the market downturn and the widespread negative sentiment in the industry in the wake of the FTX collapse, on-chain data still show reasons to be bullish on Bitcoin (BTC). As pointed out by on-chain analyst Will Clemente, it’s enough to look at the positions of long-term holders, which reached...
The Quantum Miami conference turning up the heat this Crypto Winter during Miami Blockchain Week
Quantum Miami 2023 sets the global cryptocurrency stage as thousands of crypto industry trailblazers, Web3 leaders, high-net-worth investors, global media and blockchain technologists converge together in Miami at the James L. Knight Center from Jan. 25 through 27, 2023. Building on the massive momentum from last January’s Bitcoin-themed conference, Quantum...
What is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and how does it work?
Ether (ETH), which is the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, is popular among cryptocurrency investors because of its native ETH token. However, its native Solidity programming language and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) are instrumental in the adulation it receives from the developer community. In fact, the Ethereum blockchain continues to attract decentralized application (DApp) developers due to its flexibility, the vast range of developer tools available and the platform’s large user base.
