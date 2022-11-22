Elon Musk's Leadership Roasted By Ex-Twitter Employee With Parody Of Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' Song

A former Twitter employee took a dig at the company's new CEO by tweaking Dolly Parton‘s ‘9 To 5’ song to make an Elon Musk edition.

What Happened: Lindsay Crider, who previously worked for four years at Twitter and left the company in August, posted a song on the platform mocking Musk about “working nine to nine” — and it has gained a lot of eyeballs.

The lyrics poke fun at many aspects of the billionaire's vision for “Twitter 2.0” The video begins with Crider clarifying that the creation was “just a joke, literally a parody."

“I slept on the floor, no time for a shower, gone hardcore with my 80 hours,” Crider’s song starts.

“It’s time to get this big blue bird to fly… Working 9 to 9, it’s 2.0 initial. Get you verified, officially official…”

Other lyrics include I open Slack, it’s just me and some guy,” referring to a mass exodus of employees from the company after some were laid off and some decided to quit due to Musk's tough policies.

“It’s enough to drive everyone to Reddit,” she sings, hinting that people could switch over their social media preferences from Twitter to Reddit while untuning her guitar in the viral video.

Meanwhile, Musk’s “rock solid” relaunch of a key Twitter feature has been postponed indefinitely until the social media site’s team becomes confident about preventing impersonations.

