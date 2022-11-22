ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Leadership Roasted By Ex-Twitter Employee With Parody Of Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' Song

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvzUR_0jJfCWO400

A former Twitter employee took a dig at the company's new CEO by tweaking Dolly Parton‘s ‘9 To 5’ song to make an Elon Musk edition.

What Happened: Lindsay Crider, who previously worked for four years at Twitter and left the company in August, posted a song on the platform mocking Musk about “working nine to nine” — and it has gained a lot of eyeballs.

The lyrics poke fun at many aspects of the billionaire's vision for “Twitter 2.0” The video begins with Crider clarifying that the creation was “just a joke, literally a parody."

“I slept on the floor, no time for a shower, gone hardcore with my 80 hours,” Crider’s song starts.

“It’s time to get this big blue bird to fly… Working 9 to 9, it’s 2.0 initial. Get you verified, officially official…”

Other lyrics include I open Slack, it’s just me and some guy,” referring to a mass exodus of employees from the company after some were laid off and some decided to quit due to Musk's tough policies.

“It’s enough to drive everyone to Reddit,” she sings, hinting that people could switch over their social media preferences from Twitter to Reddit while untuning her guitar in the viral video.

Meanwhile, Musk’s “rock solid” relaunch of a key Twitter feature has been postponed indefinitely until the social media site’s team becomes confident about preventing impersonations.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Agrees With Elon Musk: 'Twitter Will Earn The Trust Of The People'

Cathie Wood and Elon Musk are known to have openly supported each other’s ideas on Twitter. What Happened: On Friday, Wood cited Musk’s tweet about how moving closer to truth over time will earn the social media platform the trust of people and said that ARK agrees with the idea. She also highlighted that pursuing truth requires openness, honesty, and transparency.
Benzinga

Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'

SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation, it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy