Indiana State

Comments / 0

WTHI

A unique Black Friday deal across the state of Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) - On Black Friday, you can get free admission to any Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties. You can also win some prizes while you're at it. Prizes like annual passes and other DNR perks. All you have to do to enter is take photos of your visit...
INDIANA STATE
railpace.com

Fort Wayne RR Historical Society Acquires Park Series Dome

The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society has acquired the Riding Mountain Park, a vintage streamlined dome-lounge-observation car built in 1954 for transcontinental passenger train service on the Canadian Pacific. The acquisition was made possible by a private donor. Plans call for the car to undergo a significant multi-year mechanical overhaul...
FORT WAYNE, IN
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana

If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana

Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana cattle farmers experiencing long waits to get meat processed

MAXWELL, Ind. – As many Hoosiers combat inflation while they stock up on groceries for the holidays, many Indiana farmers are experiencing some challenges as well. Hoosier farmers are experiencing long waits to get their meats processed. It is an issue that stems back to the start of the pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Is it Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Indiana?

Warming up your vehicle on those cold winter mornings is actually illegal to do in some states, but is Indiana one of them?. Practically everyone does it. When you get ready for work each morning during the winter, you go outside and "warm up" your vehicle, go back inside for a few minutes, and then by the time you go back into your car, it's nice and toasty. Let's be honest, nobody wants to sit inside a freezing cold vehicle. Of course, letting your car idle like that to wait for it to get warm inside does play a role on the environment. According to IN.gov:
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

30-year tornado outbreak anniversary in Indiana

INDIANA — It has been 30 years since 15 tornadoes destroyed dozen of buildings and damaged hundreds of homes estimated 12 million dollars in damage. On November 22, 1992, 15 tornadoes hit the state of Indiana during the afternoon. Fortunately, there were no fatalities from this outbreak. Only six injuries were reported on this day.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Allen County Commissioners select new jail site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Commissioners have selected a site on the former International Harvester campus for the new Allen County Jail. Commissioners approved a motion for a purchase agreement of the site at 2911 Meyer Road in East Fort Wayne. The total acreage for the site is around 140 acres, with about 250,000-square feet in the buildings on the site. The jail would be built on farmland next to the buildings there. There is a neighborhood on Medford Drive, which is land next to the proposed site.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

