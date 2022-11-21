Read full article on original website
WTHI
A unique Black Friday deal across the state of Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI) - On Black Friday, you can get free admission to any Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties. You can also win some prizes while you're at it. Prizes like annual passes and other DNR perks. All you have to do to enter is take photos of your visit...
railpace.com
Fort Wayne RR Historical Society Acquires Park Series Dome
The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society has acquired the Riding Mountain Park, a vintage streamlined dome-lounge-observation car built in 1954 for transcontinental passenger train service on the Canadian Pacific. The acquisition was made possible by a private donor. Plans call for the car to undergo a significant multi-year mechanical overhaul...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana Department of Natural Resources offers free admission for Black Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced free admission to all its properties on Black Friday, November 25. The DNR announced that this year, visitors can also enter drawings for annual passes, lake permits, gift cards and more. DNR is also encouraging all visitors...
Intense Video: Watch Pedestrian Cheat Death By Seconds Crossing Indiana Railroad Tracks
My name is Liberty and I have a fear of crossing railroad tracks on foot. I'm a bit clumsy. No really, I have twisted my ankle on the tracks at the Magic Kingdom. Yes, the happiest place on Earth. I just know that my shoe would get stuck or my shoelace would catch part of the track, and I would fall, hit my head, and go unconscious.
WANE-TV
Penguin Point closes 7 locations across northern Indiana, including Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The last Penguin Point in Fort Wayne has been closed. Penguin Point announced Monday it has closed seven locations in northern Indiana, including the location on Winchester Road. It also closed locations in Warsaw, Marion, Goshen, Plymouth and two in Elkhart. A reason for...
WOWO News
Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penguin Point said in a Facebook post that the closures are effective immediately and include locations in Plymouth, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw. Employees were offered positions at remaining locations, which include Warsaw, Wabash, Auburn, Elkhart, Columbia City, North Manchester, and South...
abc57.com
Indiana's largest Christmas tree arrives to the Inn at Saint Mary's
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana's largest Christmas tree is now standing tall at the Inn at Saint Mary's in South Bend. The 69-foot Norway Spruce is approximately 62 years old and weighs 10,000 pounds. The tree was donated by a longtime South Bend resident who planted the tree at his...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana
If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
WLFI.com
Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana
Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana cattle farmers experiencing long waits to get meat processed
MAXWELL, Ind. – As many Hoosiers combat inflation while they stock up on groceries for the holidays, many Indiana farmers are experiencing some challenges as well. Hoosier farmers are experiencing long waits to get their meats processed. It is an issue that stems back to the start of the pandemic.
Is it Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Indiana?
Warming up your vehicle on those cold winter mornings is actually illegal to do in some states, but is Indiana one of them?. Practically everyone does it. When you get ready for work each morning during the winter, you go outside and "warm up" your vehicle, go back inside for a few minutes, and then by the time you go back into your car, it's nice and toasty. Let's be honest, nobody wants to sit inside a freezing cold vehicle. Of course, letting your car idle like that to wait for it to get warm inside does play a role on the environment. According to IN.gov:
WANE-TV
30-year tornado outbreak anniversary in Indiana
INDIANA — It has been 30 years since 15 tornadoes destroyed dozen of buildings and damaged hundreds of homes estimated 12 million dollars in damage. On November 22, 1992, 15 tornadoes hit the state of Indiana during the afternoon. Fortunately, there were no fatalities from this outbreak. Only six injuries were reported on this day.
WIBC.com
Indiana Coronavirus Deaths Reach 24,000; 10 Deaths in the Last Week
STATEWIDE–The number of Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 has now topped 24,000. The Indiana Department of Health says 10 people have died from it in the last week. Nearly 5,000 people have tested positive for it in that same period of time. The state says 372 Hoosiers were hospitalized...
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
Want a pet? Make a donation, of any amount, at this Indiana shelter on Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County — desperate for space in the midst of what shelter staff is calling a capacity "crisis" — is hosting a Black Friday adoption event allowing people to donate as little as $1 to take home a pet.
WOWO News
Allen County Commissioners select new jail site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Commissioners have selected a site on the former International Harvester campus for the new Allen County Jail. Commissioners approved a motion for a purchase agreement of the site at 2911 Meyer Road in East Fort Wayne. The total acreage for the site is around 140 acres, with about 250,000-square feet in the buildings on the site. The jail would be built on farmland next to the buildings there. There is a neighborhood on Medford Drive, which is land next to the proposed site.
warricknews.com
Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the […]
