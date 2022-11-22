ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Man shot, killed on Allen Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were called to the 600 block of Allen Street shortly after 1 p.m. When they arrived, police said 46-year-old Montre Donnell Richardson was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Police chase ends with driver in handcuffs in Clemmons

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Davie County sheriff office have identified the man who led deputies to a car chase while traveling on U.S. Highway 158 near the area of Spangenberg Avenue. Deputies said they received the call at 7:26 p.m. on Friday. Steven Cody was driving at a high rate...
CLEMMONS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
GASTONIA, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One injured after shooting at a Winston-Salem hotel

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. Police said it happened at the Extended Stay America Suites on Hampton Inn Court. Investigators said Talmadge Alphonzo Jones was involved in a physical altercation with a person he knew. Police said during...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
iredellfreenews.com

SBI investigating incident at Iredell County Detention Center in which inmate was injured; three detention officers fired by sheriff

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation of an incident in the Iredell County Detention Center that resulted in disciplinary action being taken against five jail employees. Sheriff Darren Campbell fired three detention officers and demoted two supervisors after reviewing a video of an incident that...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Right on the heels of the turkey, here comes Santa Claus: Lincoln County Christmas parades begin Sunday

LINCOLN COUNTY – Put away that turkey and break out your holiday spirit – it’s time for annual Christmas parades in the county. The City of Lincolnton kicks off the season with their parade with a Candy Land theme on Sunday. The parade runs down Main Street from Flint to Court Square, then up North Aspen ending at Lincolnton High School. The parade line-up starts at 2 p.m. and the parade starts at 4 p.m. Stay downtown for entertainment after the parade and the tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m. There is no parking on Main Street during the parade so come early, bring a chair and secure your spot along the parade route.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Lonely Children's Fund seeks to raise $30K

To learn more about those helped by the Lonely Children's Fund please read Iredell County Department of Social Services Director Yvette Smith's column on page 4A. For 98 children in Iredell County, simple things like school pictures, field trips, athletic fees may be out of reach. Those children are in...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Teen Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property In Caldwell County

19-year-old Joseph Allen Douglas of Morganton was arrested Wednesday, November 23rd by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property, failure to appear, and a probation violation. Douglas was on probation as a result of a conviction in April 2020 in Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Charged With Malicious Conduct By Prisoner

27-year-old Derrick Marcel Harold of Hickory was arrested Thursday by Hickory Police Officers. He’s charged with felony malicious conduct by prisoner by throwing bodily fluids, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and hit and run, fail to stop with property damage. Harold was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $5,000 bond. A District Court date is scheduled for next Monday (November 28).
HICKORY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 13-19

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 13-19. American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 99/A. Arby’s ARG #1889, 3209 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A. Barker’s Grocery LLC, 104 Houpe Road, Statesville, 99/A. Buckos, 546 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A. Circle K #2720172, 354 S....
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Lincoln County Man of the Year is the gift that keeps on giving

LINCOLN COUNTY – This year’s Lincoln County Man of the Year is one of those gifts that keep on giving. He’s humble and says that he does all that he does because of his faith, not for recognition. Bob Smith has been a champion to many, including Kelly Withrow, principal at G.E. Massey Elementary School in Lincolnton. Smith and Bill Muir are working on an outdoor classroom for the children at G.E. Massey. It’s turning into an outdoor classroom extraordinaire thanks to the work of Smith, Muir and others, in addition to generous donations from the community.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy