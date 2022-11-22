Read full article on original website
One person killed in shooting in Cornelius, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person has been killed in a shooting, according to the Cornelius Police Department. Police said they received a call about a shooting on the 18000 block of Lynn Drive just after 2:30 p.m. At the scene, police said they found a person who had been...
One person arrested in shooting at Catawba Dollar General, police say
CATAWBA, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a shooting at a Dollar General store in Catawba, the Catawba Police Department confirmed this Saturday night. The department sent Channel 9 a news release Saturday night that said, on Nov. 26 at 12:47 p.m. the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a.
Man shot, killed on Allen Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were called to the 600 block of Allen Street shortly after 1 p.m. When they arrived, police said 46-year-old Montre Donnell Richardson was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.
WXII 12
Police chase ends with driver in handcuffs in Clemmons
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Davie County sheriff office have identified the man who led deputies to a car chase while traveling on U.S. Highway 158 near the area of Spangenberg Avenue. Deputies said they received the call at 7:26 p.m. on Friday. Steven Cody was driving at a high rate...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
One injured after shooting at a Winston-Salem hotel
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. Police said it happened at the Extended Stay America Suites on Hampton Inn Court. Investigators said Talmadge Alphonzo Jones was involved in a physical altercation with a person he knew. Police said during...
Man dies after shooting in Winston-Salem on 600 block of Allen Street, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers are investigating the shooting death of a man on Friday as a homicide, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 1:07 p.m., officers with the WSPD were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Allen Street. Arriving officers found a man in the street […]
North Carolina man taken to hospital after being shot in finger, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was shot in the finger and taken to the hospital on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 7:02 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on Hemlock Drive. While they were on the way to Hemlock Drive, officers were told that the victim, a […]
Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old in Vale: Deputies
Chelsea Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey's father, was apprehended without incident at a family member's home in Madison County.
iredellfreenews.com
SBI investigating incident at Iredell County Detention Center in which inmate was injured; three detention officers fired by sheriff
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation of an incident in the Iredell County Detention Center that resulted in disciplinary action being taken against five jail employees. Sheriff Darren Campbell fired three detention officers and demoted two supervisors after reviewing a video of an incident that...
lincolntimesnews.com
Right on the heels of the turkey, here comes Santa Claus: Lincoln County Christmas parades begin Sunday
LINCOLN COUNTY – Put away that turkey and break out your holiday spirit – it’s time for annual Christmas parades in the county. The City of Lincolnton kicks off the season with their parade with a Candy Land theme on Sunday. The parade runs down Main Street from Flint to Court Square, then up North Aspen ending at Lincolnton High School. The parade line-up starts at 2 p.m. and the parade starts at 4 p.m. Stay downtown for entertainment after the parade and the tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m. There is no parking on Main Street during the parade so come early, bring a chair and secure your spot along the parade route.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Lonely Children's Fund seeks to raise $30K
To learn more about those helped by the Lonely Children's Fund please read Iredell County Department of Social Services Director Yvette Smith's column on page 4A. For 98 children in Iredell County, simple things like school pictures, field trips, athletic fees may be out of reach. Those children are in...
WBTV
Rowan investigators locate stolen camper, still searching for pickup truck and driver
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are investigating the larceny of a camper that has since been recovered. They say a Jayco popup camper was stolen from the Public Storage location at 125 Grace Church Road in Salisbury. The larceny occurred on November 8...
860wacb.com
Teen Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property In Caldwell County
19-year-old Joseph Allen Douglas of Morganton was arrested Wednesday, November 23rd by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property, failure to appear, and a probation violation. Douglas was on probation as a result of a conviction in April 2020 in Caldwell...
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Malicious Conduct By Prisoner
27-year-old Derrick Marcel Harold of Hickory was arrested Thursday by Hickory Police Officers. He’s charged with felony malicious conduct by prisoner by throwing bodily fluids, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and hit and run, fail to stop with property damage. Harold was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $5,000 bond. A District Court date is scheduled for next Monday (November 28).
WXII 12
Police investigating city's 33rd homicide after man shot to death in Winston-Salem Friday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. It happened in the 600 block of Allen Street in Winston-Salem. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Officers said...
101 Black Men, police and RAMS Kitchen work together to give holiday meals to families in need
Gastonia, N.C. — The nonprofit group 101 Black Men partnered with police and RAMS Kitchen to deliver Thanksgiving meals to multiple families in Gastonia today. The charity has been mentoring children at some of the schools in the area. Through their work, 101 Black Men were able to discover which families needest the help.
Man hit, killed in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near elementary school identified, police say
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was hit by a vehicle in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School on Monday has died, according to a Yadkinville Police Department news release. Around 730 p.m., Yadkinville officers responded to a reported crash on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School. A vehicle hit […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 13-19
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 13-19. American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 99/A. Arby’s ARG #1889, 3209 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A. Barker’s Grocery LLC, 104 Houpe Road, Statesville, 99/A. Buckos, 546 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A. Circle K #2720172, 354 S....
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln County Man of the Year is the gift that keeps on giving
LINCOLN COUNTY – This year’s Lincoln County Man of the Year is one of those gifts that keep on giving. He’s humble and says that he does all that he does because of his faith, not for recognition. Bob Smith has been a champion to many, including Kelly Withrow, principal at G.E. Massey Elementary School in Lincolnton. Smith and Bill Muir are working on an outdoor classroom for the children at G.E. Massey. It’s turning into an outdoor classroom extraordinaire thanks to the work of Smith, Muir and others, in addition to generous donations from the community.
