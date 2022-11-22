ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup games going the distance after FIFA directive to maximise playing time

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJPHr_0jJfBQ3V00

Monday’s matches at the World Cup in Qatar lasted over 100 minutes each after FIFA’s pre-tournament instruction to maximise playing time and cut out time-wasting.

England’s match against Iran featured an incredible 27 minutes of injury time, with the serious head injury suffered by Iranian goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand accounting for a decent chunk of it.

Nine minutes were added at the end of the Wales v United States match, with eight added at the end of the second half of the Senegal v Netherlands match.

FIFA is making a concerted effort to clamp down on wasted time at these finals, as it did at Russia in 2018.

Pierluigi Collina, the Italian who chairs FIFA’s referees committee, said last Friday: “We recommended our referees to be very accurate in calculating the time to be added at the end of each half to compensate the time lost.

“What we want to avoid is matches lasting 42, 43, 44, 45 minutes of active play. This is unacceptable. Whenever there will be an incident like an injury treatment, substitution slot, a penalty kick, a red card, a celebration of a goal…

“A celebration may last one, one and a half minutes, so imagine in a half there are two or three goals scored, so it’s easy to lose three, four, five minutes just for goal celebrations. This time has to be considered and compensated at the end.

“And of course, the time lost to VAR intervention by the way.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

Marcus Rashford says England training quality has risen under Gareth Southgate

Marcus Rashford has questioned the approach to training of former England manager Roy Hodgson – insisting it “doesn’t take a genius” to see how much better the team is under Gareth Southgate. The 25-year-old is playing in his fourth major tournament at the World Cup in...
newschain

FA accused of ‘hypocrisy’ over Forest Green’s Just Stop Oil warm-up t-shirts

The Football Association has been accused of “hypocrisy” after it blocked a League One club from wearing ‘Just Stop Oil’ t-shirts in a warm-up. Forest Green chairman Dale Vince says the FA prevented his team from wearing the t-shirts before their FA Cup tie against South Shields earlier this month, deeming it to be a political message.
newschain

England look ahead to Wales clash following goalless draw against US

Gareth Southgate is braced for the volume to turn up a notch at this “tournament of external noise” after stuttering England were held to a 0-0 draw by the United States. Expectations were high after kicking off the World Cup with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, only to be given a reality check in Friday’s Al Khor contest.
The Associated Press

US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag. The USSF decision added yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup, one organizers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies. It occurred as the U.S. prepared to face Iran on Tuesday in a decisive World Cup match, which was already freighted by the decades of enmity between the countries and the nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government.
newschain

Ben Davies says England would be weaker if Harry Kane is rested for Wales clash

Ben Davies has suggested England will be weaker without Harry Kane amid talk that Gareth Southgate should rest his skipper for Tuesday’s World Cup clash with Wales. Former England captains Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney have both urged Southgate to rest Kane with qualification for the knockout stages in Qatar all but guaranteed.
newschain

Lionel Messi sparks Argentina as win over Mexico keeps World Cup hopes alive

Argentina’s World Cup flame flickered on as moments of class from Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez settled a bad-tempered clash against Mexico. The South Americans, who were among the pre-tournament favourites, suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but brought themselves back into last-16 contention with victory at the Lusail Stadium.
newschain

Marcus Rashford: Playing with idol Cristiano Ronaldo was unbelievable experience

Marcus Rashford hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as one of his “idols” after the experience of playing alongside him at Manchester United. Ronaldo left Old Trafford last Tuesday after United issued a statement announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract with immediate effect.
newschain

Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history as Portugal hold off Ghana in opener

Cristiano Ronaldo made World Cup history two days after severing ties with Manchester United as Portugal opened their campaign in Qatar with a 3-2 win over Ghana. Ronaldo, who is a free agent after his acrimonious Old Trafford break-up, became the first man to score in five World Cup final tournaments when he tucked away Portugal’s first from the penalty spot.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Germany on the brink in Spain showdown

Spain and Germany go head to head in World Cup Group E on Sunday, while Japan will look to make it back-to-back victories when they face Costa Rica. Belgium can book their place in the last 16 with victory over Morocco, while Croatia will be out to make Canada’s coach eat his words when they meet at the Khalifa International Stadium.
newschain

Keysher Fuller goal earns Costa Rica shock late win over Japan at World Cup

Costa Rica produced another World Cup upset as Keysher Fuller scored the only goal to sink Group E rivals Japan 1-0 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Defender Fuller fired a late winner with Costa Rica’s first shot on target in the 81st minute to throw the group wide open and bring Japan crashing back down to earth after their stunning opening win against Germany.
newschain

Coach Walid Regragui warns there is more improvement in Morocco to come

Morocco coach Walid Regragui warned his team can get even better at the World Cup in Qatar after they followed up a creditable draw with Croatia by stunning Belgium. Regragui steered his country to arguably the greatest win in their World Cup finals history, just three months after stepping in as coach after predecessor Vahid Halilhodzic was sacked.
newschain

Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz row

Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Iran coach Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them, after the Portuguese took exception to comments the German made about his team. Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of FIFA’s Technical Study Group in...
newschain

Wales’ mocking of England at Euro 2016 adds extra motivation – Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw believes the way Wales celebrated England’s elimination from Euro 2016 will add extra motivation to their World Cup clash – but insists Gareth Southgate’s side are too respectful to follow suit. The neighbouring nations meet at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday in their final...
newschain

France coach Didier Deschamps hails matchwinner Kylian Mbappe

Didier Deschamps hailed “steam train” Kylian Mbappe as France reached the knockout stages of the World Cup. Mbappe scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Denmark as the 23-year-old became the second player after Brazil great Pele to score seven or more World Cup goals before their 25th birthday.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe take centre stage

Lionel Messi helped Argentina get their World Cup campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over Mexico at the Lusail Stadium. Earlier, Poland had brought Saudi Arabia back down to earth with a 2-0 victory in Al Rayyan which leaves Group C wide open. France became the first country...
newschain

Fifa bans fans from dressing as crusaders at England versus USA match

Supporters have been barred from dressing as crusaders at England’s World Cup clash with the USA in Qatar. Fans dressed in chainmail while carrying plastic swords and shields with the St George cross have been told they will not be allowed to enter Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, according to The Times.
newschain

Emotional Robert Lewandowski fulfilled childhood dream with first World Cup goal

An emotional Robert Lewandowski said he had fulfilled a childhood dream by scoring at the World Cup. The Barcelona superstar netted Poland’s second in a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Saturday, four days after he missed a crucial penalty in his team’s opening Group C draw against Mexico.
newschain

Gareth Southgate wants England to show intelligence and spirit against Wales

Gareth Southgate says his players need to show intelligence and spirit to halt a “wounded” Wales side that will be “desperate to beat the English” on the world stage. Having opened Group B with a stunning 6-2 victory against Iran and then drawn 0-0 with the United States, last year’s Euros runners-up are well placed to reach the World Cup last 16.

Comments / 0

Community Policy