Jamestown, KY

RSES to have site base meeting Monday

Russell Springs Elementary will have their regularly scheduled site base meeting on Monday, November 28th. The meeting will be at 3:15 p.m. at the school.
KSP Post 15 hosting Cram the Cruiser

KSP troopers, officers, and volunteers from Post 15 in Columbia will be holding a Cram the Cruiser Food Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT on Friday, December 2. The event will be at Kroger in Campbellsville. Russell County residents are welcome to bring non-perishable food to supply families...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Christmas Parade in Russell Springs is today

The annual Russell Springs Christmas Parade will take place today. The parade will go down Main Street in Russell Springs and will begin at around 5 p.m. Following the parade, there will be a ceremony at the Russell Springs City Park to officially open the Lights at the Park. This...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Christmas on the Square just one week away

The annual Russell County Celebrates Christmas on the Square in Jamestown will be taking place in just one week. The 6th annual event is scheduled for Friday, December 2 from 5-8 p.m. The event will also include the annual lighting of the community Christmas tree.
JAMESTOWN, KY

