Horry detention center mandating overtime for employee needing time off, lawsuit says

Horry County is mandating overtime for one of its correction officers who needs that time off to care for her child with special needs, the employee is alleging in a lawsuit.

Delia Mourato, who has worked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since 2019, requested time off to accommodate her son, who needs therapy and care due to having autism, ADHD and a learning disability, the complaint states.

The county refused her request, as well as a request to take leave under the Family Medical Leave Act, because it would “cause a hardship” for the detention center, which is shorthanded, according to the suit.

Brennan Cavanagh, a spokeswoman for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the detention center, declined to comment on the pending litigation, but noted that it’s worth recognizing the hard work of the center’s employees.

“Corrections is a demanding career, and like many other agencies, we’re short-handed,” she wrote in a statement. “To ensure the safety and security of our facility, we instilled mandatory overtime as a solution. Our team is hiring new officers daily to reduce the strain on current employees. We hope to return to routine scheduling in the near future.”

The detention center currently has 27 job openings, according to Cavanagh.

Other employees were permitted to avoid mandatory overtime, Mourato alleges, and she fears losing her job due to her complaints, which have also led to a “hostile work environment.”

“(Mourato) suffered constant commentary regarding her requests and harassment from her supervisor,” the complaint states.