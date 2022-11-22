Read full article on original website
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game EverLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Why did Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
advocatemag.com
Bizzy Burger opens near Galleria
Bizzy Burger is our neighborhood’s latest burger spot, and it just opened today. It’s the concept of Pei Wei co-founder Mark Brezinski and Chili’s co-creator Larry Levine. It’s located near the Galleria at 13251 Montfort Drive. The aim of Bizzy Burger is to keep a small menu and be an “anti-chain,” according to Dallas News.
dallasexpress.com
Residential Highrise Breaks Ground Near Uptown Dallas
A huge development broke ground recently near Uptown and Knox-Henderson off US-75, reported Culture Map Dallas. The 19-story apartment building with 351 units is part of a collaboration between a Dallas developer and a Japanese real estate company. It is set to open in 2025. The new development called “The...
CandysDirt.com
Château-Inspired Manor in Denton’s Lakeview Ranch
As you climb the steps to 1500 Lakeview Boulevard, the château-inspired manor is reminiscent of an Old World castle with its blue stone exterior, keystone-arched entryway and ornate crest perched atop the tower-like structure. Adjacent to a greenbelt, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 4,598-sq.-ft. home will have you in disbelief that you are in Denton, Texas.
CandysDirt.com
Arlington Realtor Doesn’t Like to Waste Time When Serving Clients
Racaan Calton tried several occupations before finally coming to the one she truly loves. Even as she was doing something else, it was always in the back of her mind. Then, six years ago, something forced her hand, so she “went for it.”. “I chose this career after being...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
CandysDirt.com
Chill Out: Cold Cities Top the List of Best U.S. Housing Markets for October
At first glance, a headline pronouncing that the “hottest housing markets” don’t include any Texas cities could drive house hunters to dream of a white Christmas up north or on the East Coast. Dallas-Fort Worth was not among the top 10 metro housing markets for October. In...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Rural Land Sales Slow, Prices Remain Robust
After an impressive run-up in demand during the pandemic, rural real estate sales around Dallas-Fort Worth are slowing. However, elevated prices persist, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Over the past year, Texas has seen land values rise over 24%, with prices now averaging...
Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas
“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
These are the best cake shops in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
Top 12 New Restaurants In Collin County To Try Before The Year Ends
This year is almost over. What better time to look back at the new restaurants and bars that graced our palates? Here is Local Profile’s best of new restaurants list for 2022. If you missed any of these, there is still time this year to check them out. We...
dallasexpress.com
Why the High Cost of Living in Dallas-Fort Worth?
The cost of living is up in DFW, but is it all down to inflation?. As The Dallas Express reported earlier this month, the DFW housing market has begun to cool, but prices were still up over 20% annually at the end of the summer. And it is not just...
peoplenewspapers.com
Dallas Officials Eye New Timeline For Demolition of Former Valley View Mall
About three years after an agreement was reached to tear down Valley View Center, a portion of the mall remains. YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and another who goes by the username The Helicopter Bear provided a glimpse into the abandoned mall in a video posted earlier this month in which they film themselves getting into the mall via an exposed loading bay and walking through the food court, whose floor is covered in glass shards in parts and many surfaces spray painted.
papercitymag.com
Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown
Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
Golf Review: The Clubs At Watters Creek
Start talking to people about municipal services and you’ll often get a less-than-favorable response. Luckily for the good citizens of Allen and golfers all over Collin Country, there is one city service most will be happy with: The city-owned Clubs at Watters Creek, which straddles the Allen – Plano border, offers public golf for everyone with a variety of options.
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonalds
Thanks to Dallas entrepreneur Mark Brezinski, burger fans in Dallas now have a new option to try. Brezinski is well known for creating the Asian fusion restaurant Pei Wei and other popular restaurants, including Velvet Taco, Bengal Coast, Tin Star, and Marugame. Now along with co-founder Larry Lavin, he has opened Bizzy Burger.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Mesquite, TX
Mesquite is a city in Dallas County, Texas, that lies east of Dallas. It was established on March 14, 1878, on land adjacent to the Texas & Pacific Railway. Because of its proximity to Mesquite Creek, the residents decided to name the settlement after it. With an estimated population of...
texasstandard.org
Dallas wants to move homeless people from encampments into housing. But trust is in short supply
On a sunny afternoon, nearly a dozen workers schlepping up and down the steep, rocky ravine trash and items left behind by the community of people who once lived here. It’s sweaty work, heaving huge black garbage bags onto the back of a truck. Abandoned belongings pile up in...
dallasexpress.com
New Cinema to Open in Dallas
Violet Crown Cinema is set to open its first Dallas location in early December. This will be the company’s fourth location in the U.S. The theater will be located in West Village in what was once the Magnolia Theater. The Magnolia Theater closed down during the pandemic and, unfortunately, was never able to reopen.
