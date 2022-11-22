Read full article on original website
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
dallasexpress.com
ACLU Targets North Texas ISDs
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas has lodged complaints with the U.S. Department of Education against some North Texas public school districts, accusing them of “unlawful sex discrimination against transgender, non-binary, gender diverse, and intersex students in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.”
Houston Chronicle
Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’
DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in Texas
Herschel Walker's home in TexasPhoto byTwitter. Republican Herschel Walker is in a run-off for Senate in Georgia with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The election in Georgia is on December 6.
brownwoodnews.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
Herschel Walker, running for US Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3M Texas residence
(The Texas Tribune) Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law. According to...
KFDM-TV
Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in GA, gets $3 million tax break on Tx residence
NOV. 23, 2022 — The title of this story has been edited for length. "Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
Denton city staff respond to marijuana decriminalization ordinance
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - While certifying the votes from the November election Tuesday, Denton's city council made it clear the city follow the will of the voters when it comes to how police enforce marijuana laws.Despite accusations the city was trying to "overthrow" an election, council members declined to direct the city manager to enforce the rule, which would prevent police from using the smell of marijuana to search someone, or arrest or cite them for possessing small amounts of the drug.The city manager and mayor said the city would continue to treat possession as a low priority crime. However they...
tpr.org
Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules
Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Denton, TX
Incorporated in 1886, Denton is considered the 27th most populous city in Texas and serves as the county seat of Denton County. Settlement began as early as the 1800s, and Denton has since gone above and beyond to become a thriving city in various industries. A bustling business district and...
dallasexpress.com
Why the High Cost of Living in Dallas-Fort Worth?
The cost of living is up in DFW, but is it all down to inflation?. As The Dallas Express reported earlier this month, the DFW housing market has begun to cool, but prices were still up over 20% annually at the end of the summer. And it is not just...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Rural Land Sales Slow, Prices Remain Robust
After an impressive run-up in demand during the pandemic, rural real estate sales around Dallas-Fort Worth are slowing. However, elevated prices persist, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Over the past year, Texas has seen land values rise over 24%, with prices now averaging...
blackchronicle.com
Kaufman County Pct. 2 Constable cracking down on fake plates
FORNEY, Texas — Across North Texas, police departments say they’ve had a problem with fake paper license plates. Criminals are copying them and attaching them to automobiles. It’s an issue Constable Jason Johnson, from Kaufman County Pct. 2, says is going on in Forney. “He had complete...
KTEN.com
Incoming Grayson County Judge fuming over job deal for Magers
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Incoming Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey has launched a war of words against the Commissioners Court. Earlier this week, the commissioners appointed outgoing Grayson County Judge Bill Magers as the new director of the North Texas Regional Airport and the executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority, replacing Mike Livezey, who recently stepped down.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
dmagazine.com
Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court
When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
blackchronicle.com
Fire, explosion at Garland golf clubhouse
GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is trying into what led to a hearth at a neighborhood golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning. A division consultant stated crews responded to a big hearth at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they obtained there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many individuals close by heard and/or felt.
keranews.org
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
