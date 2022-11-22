ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

dallasexpress.com

ACLU Targets North Texas ISDs

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas has lodged complaints with the U.S. Department of Education against some North Texas public school districts, accusing them of “unlawful sex discrimination against transgender, non-binary, gender diverse, and intersex students in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.”
Houston Chronicle

Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’

DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
DALLAS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KFDM-TV

Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in GA, gets $3 million tax break on Tx residence

NOV. 23, 2022 — The title of this story has been edited for length. "Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
NEW PALESTINE, IN
CBS DFW

Denton city staff respond to marijuana decriminalization ordinance

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - While certifying the votes from the November election Tuesday, Denton's city council made it clear the city follow the will of the voters when it comes to how police enforce marijuana laws.Despite accusations the city was trying to "overthrow" an election, council members declined to direct the city manager to enforce the rule, which would prevent police from using the smell of marijuana to search someone, or arrest or cite them for possessing small amounts of the drug.The city manager and mayor said the city would continue to treat possession as a low priority crime. However they...
DENTON, TX
tpr.org

Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules

Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
TEXAS STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Denton, TX

Incorporated in 1886, Denton is considered the 27th most populous city in Texas and serves as the county seat of Denton County. Settlement began as early as the 1800s, and Denton has since gone above and beyond to become a thriving city in various industries. A bustling business district and...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Why the High Cost of Living in Dallas-Fort Worth?

The cost of living is up in DFW, but is it all down to inflation?. As The Dallas Express reported earlier this month, the DFW housing market has begun to cool, but prices were still up over 20% annually at the end of the summer. And it is not just...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Rural Land Sales Slow, Prices Remain Robust

After an impressive run-up in demand during the pandemic, rural real estate sales around Dallas-Fort Worth are slowing. However, elevated prices persist, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Over the past year, Texas has seen land values rise over 24%, with prices now averaging...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Kaufman County Pct. 2 Constable cracking down on fake plates

FORNEY, Texas — Across North Texas, police departments say they’ve had a problem with fake paper license plates. Criminals are copying them and attaching them to automobiles. It’s an issue Constable Jason Johnson, from Kaufman County Pct. 2, says is going on in Forney. “He had complete...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Incoming Grayson County Judge fuming over job deal for Magers

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Incoming Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey has launched a war of words against the Commissioners Court. Earlier this week, the commissioners appointed outgoing Grayson County Judge Bill Magers as the new director of the North Texas Regional Airport and the executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority, replacing Mike Livezey, who recently stepped down.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
CW33

Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
BEDFORD, TX
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing

Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court

When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Fire, explosion at Garland golf clubhouse

GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is trying into what led to a hearth at a neighborhood golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning. A division consultant stated crews responded to a big hearth at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they obtained there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many individuals close by heard and/or felt.
GARLAND, TX

