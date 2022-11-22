Medical Report: After you gobble, gobble, gobble, it’s time to walk, walk, walk

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Thanksgiving may come and go, but the weight gain from dinner can stick around.

Whether we are trying to burn calories from Thanksgiving dinner or just looking to lose a few pounds with exercise, there is one tried-and-true method that works: walking.

The benefits of walking are not limited to weight loss. For every additional 2,000 steps per day, the risk for premature death may fall by 8% to 11%, according to research published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Studies show a clear benefit if you are able to increase the pace of your walks over time exerting more energy and there is greater value as you increase the amount of time or distance. Researchers have also found that accumulating up to about 10,000 steps a day may help reduce risk of heart disease and several types of cancer.

But remember this key point: Your tracker — and your body — may reward you for achieving 10,000 steps in a day, but that does not mean achieving 6,000 steps is meaningless. Every step you take is a step toward better health.

