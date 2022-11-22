Read full article on original website
Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
West Charlotte neighbors on edge after apparent drive-by shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents of a west Charlotte neighborhood are on edge as suspects of what appeared to be a drive-by shooting are still at-large. Neighbors described the new single-family home community off of Old Moores Chapel Road as nice and quiet. However, around 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20,...
One person hurt after shooting in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person has been hurt in a shooting in northeast Charlotte on Friday, MEDIC says. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Tom Hunter Road in the Hidden Valley neighborhood. MEDIC said they responded to a shooting and took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No one hurt in fire at vacant building in Elizabeth neighborhood, CFD says
CHARLOTTE — No one was hurt in a building fire in the Elizabeth neighborhood on Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. CFD said they responded to the 1700 block of East 7th Street before 11 a.m. for a building with fire showing from the roof. MEDIC and...
CMPD searching for suspect that shot person inside CATS center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for two suspects that shot someone inside the transit center in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday night. Police said a verbal altercation took place sometime Wednesday evening that led to a victim being shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic says.
Charlotte Native Shot Nine Times During Club Q Shooting Has A Message For His Hometown
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Barrett Hudson can’t escape the memories of last weekend. He was at Club Q when a gunman opened fire inside the gay night club. Hudson remains in a hospital bed in Colorado. “He had the A.R. 15 and he pointed it at this dude,”...
Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend in Gaston County, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting his girlfriend in Gaston County, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, 47-year-old Robert Lamar Adams shot his 39-year-old partner following an argument at their home on Bond Avenue around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday.
1 person seriously hurt in shooting near Tyvola Road, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was reportedly shot around noon Thursday in south Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9. The shooting happened near Tyvola Road, just east of Interstate 77. According to MEDIC, one person was hurt and taken to the hospital “with serious injuries.”. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were...
One shot at Uptown transit center: CMPD
The agency tweeted that they responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call in the Central Division. A fight between two individuals at 310 E. Trade Street ensued. The suspect shot the other person and fled.
Suspect charged with murder after 4-year-old found unresponsive in Catawba County
VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is facing murder charges in Catawba County after a 4-year-old girl was found unresponsive inside a Catawba County home last week. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hazel Lidey was found at a home in Vale last Thursday, Nov. 17. Deputies and emergency crews responded to the house on Hill Haven Drive around 2:12 p.m.
Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
Woman hurt when bullets fly into her home in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A mother in Rock Hill is hurt and on edge after someone fired at her home more than 30 times early Tuesday morning. The victim says one of those bullets came dangerously close to her and her three children, and now Rock Hill detectives are working to try and solve the case.
Charlotte family says 11-year-old daughter unreachable after not returning home from school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a Charlotte girl say she didn't come home after school on Tuesday, and police now have an active case in attempts to find her. The parents of 11-year-old Drakayla Ivey told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday she was dropped off for classes at Alexander Graham Middle School. While her parents said the school said she attended that day, Drakayala did not come home Tuesday night.
‘He really cared about everybody’: Retired chief meteorologist reflects on colleague killed in I-77 chopper crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is a trove of memories of his time at WBTV Television on Eric Thomas’s coffee table. Thomas was chief meteorologist at the station for decades before retiring in December. As a retirement gift, he received a book filled with notes and pictures–some of which now hold a more […]
Community remembers Jason Myers and Chip Tayag a day after tragic accident
The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. We have certainly seen this week how important community is, and that community here in Charlotte showed out in full force to celebrate the Holiday season. Updated: 6...
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
Man charged after allegedly firing gun in dispute with neighbors
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots fired in a dispute between neighbors resulted in charges for a man in Rowan County, according to deputies. The incident was reported on Saturday afternoon just after 4:00 p.m. on Carrie Drive. Deputies say they were called to a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Rocky Dean Eagle, 42, standing in his driveway. Eagle is alleged to have told deputies that he was just “trying to start his weedeater.”
Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3 crashed along I-77. Tayag’s wife, Kerry, released the following statement:. Chip...
11-year-old girl reported missing from middle school in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — An 11-year-old girl has been reported missing after being dropped off at Alexander Graham Middle School Tuesday morning. Family members said Drakayla Ivey was last seen at the school before its second block. Ivey has a cellphone. However, family members said their calls keep going to voicemail.
