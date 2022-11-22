ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

CMPD searching for suspect that shot person inside CATS center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for two suspects that shot someone inside the transit center in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday night. Police said a verbal altercation took place sometime Wednesday evening that led to a victim being shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic says.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte family says 11-year-old daughter unreachable after not returning home from school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a Charlotte girl say she didn't come home after school on Tuesday, and police now have an active case in attempts to find her. The parents of 11-year-old Drakayla Ivey told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday she was dropped off for classes at Alexander Graham Middle School. While her parents said the school said she attended that day, Drakayala did not come home Tuesday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Man charged after allegedly firing gun in dispute with neighbors

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots fired in a dispute between neighbors resulted in charges for a man in Rowan County, according to deputies. The incident was reported on Saturday afternoon just after 4:00 p.m. on Carrie Drive. Deputies say they were called to a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Rocky Dean Eagle, 42, standing in his driveway. Eagle is alleged to have told deputies that he was just “trying to start his weedeater.”
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3 crashed along I-77. Tayag’s wife, Kerry, released the following statement:. Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC

