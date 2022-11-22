Read full article on original website
The Best Gaming TVs for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series - Budget to Best (Late 2022)
The holidays are creeping up on us, and with promises of shiny new PlayStation 5’s and Xbox Series consoles being gifted for the holidays, it only makes sense to pair them with some of the best televisions for gaming available today! In this episode of Budget to Best, Akeem Lawanson introduces you to three of our top picks for Best Gaming TVs for the PS5 and Xbox! Whether it be the Hisense U7H for those looking to keep costs under $1000 or those looking for the best of the best (within reason, of course!) when picking their next TV upgrade with the Sony A95K, we’ve got you covered. Is 120Hz gaming really worth it? What’s so special about QD OLED? Let’s find out in this special episode of Budget to Best!
Here Are 10 Games You Should Check Out For The Autumn Steam Sale
It’s the time of year again where games on the leading gaming platform, Steam, drops its prices to irresistible levels, and with that blessing, comes another conundrum: What should I buy on Steam during this opportune moment?. Well, IGN Southeast Asia has got you covered. We’ve listed down the...
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Montenevera Gym (Ghost)
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we complete the Montenevera Gym Test and defeat the Ghost Type Gym Leader Ryme. 11:43 Montenevera Ghost-type Gym Leader Ryme Battle. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
A Viking Funeral - How to Unlock the Secret Ending
A Viking Funeral is a Side Quest Favor in God of War Ragnarok that can only be unlocked after the completion of the main storyline. This side quest acts as the secret ending to the game, as upon its completion, the screen will fade to black, and the final credits will roll.
IGN UK Podcast 672: Atomic Heart is a Real Game
The year is 2022. The Bounty debate also continues to rage as a schism threatens to develop on the IGN UK Podcast. Before that though, Cardy, Matt, and Emma are arriving in your ears to talk all about why you should be excited for Atomic Heart, should check out Warzone 2.0, and should watch the new show from the creators of Dark, 1899.
The Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Gaming Chairs Still Live
Black Friday was technically on Friday, but the whole deal event doesn't abide by any rules anymore. In fact, there are still deals happening now on gaming chairs. You can also save a ton on video games and a whole lot more, so be sure to take a look around and get the drop on the best deals.
The Lab on Poco Path - A Challenge from Arven
The Lab on Poco Path is one of the final quests in the Path of Legends pathway. After finding all 5 of the Titan Pokemon across Paldea, you'll be called to the Lab of Poco Path to find out more about these giant Pokemon and the effects of Herba Mystica. In this walkthrough, we'll take you through how to challenge Arven and find out more about the Titan Pokemon.
The Callisto Protocol - Official Live-Action TV Spot Trailer
Watch the mysterious live-action TV spot trailer starring Josh Duhamel for upcoming survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol. Created by Glen Schofield and Striking Distance Studios, the game is set on Jupiter's dead moon in the year 2320. Taking on the role of Black Iron Prison inmate, Jacob Lee, players must face terrifying creatures as you uncover the secrets of the United Jupiter Company.
Get a Discounted Nintendo Switch OLED with Splatoon 3 and 2nd Controller for Black Friday
As part of its Dell Black Friday, Dell has the Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Cons, the recently released Splatoon 3 game, and a second wireless controller, all for only $399.99. We haven't seen very many Switch OLED deals during Black Friday (and most of the deals originated for Dell), so any discount is welcome. Splatoon 3 hasn't been discounted very much either, since the game came out very recently.
Marvel's Avengers - Official The Winter Soldier Combat Trailer
Check out the combat trailer for Marvel's Avengers' upcoming character, The Winter Soldier. See Bucky Barnes' skills and abilities in action in this detailed breakdown, showing off his 'Steel-Forged Tenacity' intrinsic ability, 'Red Star Rising' intrinsic overcharge move, 'Buck Shot' heavy power attack, and more. The Winter Soldier arrives in...
Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2022 Bundle Is Still Live
Black Friday 2022 is in the home strethc, and if you haven't yet gotten yourself the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal, time is running out. This year's Black Friday deal from Nintendo is on the Mario Kart 8 bundle once again. Nintendo Black Friday deals are starting to wind down, but the console deal is still live and in stock everywhere online, at least right now. This is basically perfect if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch to give as a gift this year, for a lot of reasons.
All the Best Black Friday Deals on Video Games, Consoles, and Accessories
Black Friday has arrived, which means this is the best day of the year to pick up a whole lot of video games, consoles, and accessories. You can find a heap of terrific Black Friday deals on games and accessories for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, to say nothing of PS4 and Xbox One. You can even save on gaming hardware, like the Meta Quest 2.
