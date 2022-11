Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Ansonia Police are investigating a smoke shop robbery.

Police say the woman in the photo above allegedly was armed when she robbed Smoke Vibes on Bridge Street around 9 p.m. on October 15, 2022.

Information (including anonymous information) can be provided by calling the Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735-1885.