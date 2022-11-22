It was bound to happen sooner or later, but Washington's lengthy run of success against the New Jersey Devils came to a halt on Saturday night in Newark when the Devils handed the Caps a 5-1 setback. Jack Hughes notched the first hat trick of his career, a natural hat trick achieved in the second and third periods and bookended with goals from Nico Hischier in the first and Fabian Zetterlund in the third.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO