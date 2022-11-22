Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Avalanche at Predators Postponed
NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
NHL
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in victory against Blues
TAMPA -- Brayden Point had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Friday. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning (12-7-1), who have won five of their past six games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up Third Leg of Road Trip in Saint Paul on Sunday
Arizona has earned four points over its last three games; Schmaltz has recorded three points in his last two games. Nov. 27, 2022 | 12:00 pm MST | Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minn. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: KTAR 92.3 FM. The Arizona Coyotes wrap up the...
NHL
Blues use four-goal rally to stun Panthers in OT
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime, and the St. Louis Blues rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4 at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Kyrou scored on a breakaway after taking a pass from Torey...
NHL
Photos from November 20 to 26 | GALLERY
Take a look at behind the scenes photos and some of the best action shots from the past seven days. See behind the scenes photos and some of the best ones taken on the ice from Nov 20-26 below:. Download the New Devils + Prudential Center Mobile App. Download the...
NHL
Hughes' first hat trick lifts Devils past Capitals for Ruff's 800th win
NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes scored his first career NHL hat trick and the New Jersey Devils defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 at Prudential Center on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff's 800th victory. "It's exciting because I've had [three] two-goal games in my career, so it's nice to cap it...
NHL
Lamoureux twins make journey to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame together
The 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Nov. 30 in St. Paul, Minnesota. This year's class is made of up Steve Cash, Jim Johannson, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Ryan Miller. Here, NHL.com staff writer Amalie Benjamin profiles Lamoureux-Davidson and Lamoureux-Morando. Kendall Coyne Schofield kept correcting herself. "I'm...
NHL
FLAMES SHUT OUT
WASHINGTON - The Flames fell 3-0 to the Capitals Friday in a matinee tilt. It was the fifth game of this season-long six-game road trip, which wraps up Saturday with another afternoon outing in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The homeside scored a goal in each of...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blues 5, Panthers 4 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers feel they left an extra point on the table after watching a 4-1 lead slip away in an eventual 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. With the point, Florida improved to 10-8-3 on the season. "Even...
NHL
Recap: Canes Snap Skid With Win Over Calgary
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes got a little bit of everything they needed on Saturday, breaking their five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. Three Things. Getting First Blood Again Early. For a second consecutive contest the Canes opened the game's scoring, today capitalizing on...
NHL
Islanders pull away in third, hand Flyers 10th straight loss
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored 22 seconds apart in the third period, and the New York Islanders handed the Philadelphia Flyers their 10th straight loss with a 5-2 win at UBS Arena on Saturday. Zach Parise scored two power-play goals, Ryan Pulock had four assists, and...
NHL
Hughes' Hat Trick Helps Devils Down Caps
It was bound to happen sooner or later, but Washington's lengthy run of success against the New Jersey Devils came to a halt on Saturday night in Newark when the Devils handed the Caps a 5-1 setback. Jack Hughes notched the first hat trick of his career, a natural hat trick achieved in the second and third periods and bookended with goals from Nico Hischier in the first and Fabian Zetterlund in the third.
NHL
Canucks score three on power play, defeat Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS -- The Vancouver Canucks scored three power-play goals in a 5-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists, and Brock Boeser scored to extend his point streak to nine games for the Canucks (8-10-3), who have won four of their past five. Spencer Martin made 26 saves, including 12 in the third period.
NHL
New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres | FOLLOW LIVE 11.25.22
The Devils are facing the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read below for updates, highlights, tweets, commentary and more in our live in-game blog. Follow live here with tweets, goal highlights and more. Download the New Devils +...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 27
* For just the sixth time in NHL history, two different teams earned a three-goal third-period comeback victory on the same day as the Oilers and Blues both achieved the feat Saturday. * Jack Hughes scored the first hat trick of his career - and did so in natural fashion...
NHL
Kraken-Golden Knights, Stars-Avalanche highlight weekend schedule
NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights (Friday, 8 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, ROOT-NW, ESPN+, SN NOW) The Kraken (11-5-3) are...
