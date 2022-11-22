Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Related
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in victory against Blues
TAMPA -- Brayden Point had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Friday. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning (12-7-1), who have won five of their past six games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO CANES
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Flames didn't give up and rallied twice, but fell 3-2 to the Hurricanes Saturday. It was the final tilt of a season-long six-game road trip, with the team finishing up 2-3-1. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. Adam Ruzicka scored for the Flames, as did Tyler Toffoli who...
NHL
Avalanche at Predators Postponed
NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
NHL
Kovacevic honored promise to finish degree
MONTREAL -- After turning pro following his junior season at Merrimack College, Johnathan Kovacevic promised his parents, Angie and Novica, that he'd earn his degree. Kovacevic was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering and dominating in the classroom when he signed an entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets and an amateur tryout contract with the AHL's Manitoba Moose in March 2019.
NHL
Adidas, NHL Unveil Jerseys for 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins Will Wear Special-Edition Jerseys in Jan. 2 Outdoor Game at Fenway Park. NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - adidas and the National Hockey League today revealed the special-edition jerseys the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will wear in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic® on Monday, Jan. 2 at Fenway Park in Boston (2 p.m. ET, TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports). The jerseys will be available Dec. 1 at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, ProShop powered by 47, all PensGear store locations, at additional retailers, including NHL Shop NYC at Manhattan West.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Rally Comes Up Just Short in Minnesota
Schmaltz scores in third straight game, Arizona plays next on Thursday in Los Angeles. Nick Schmaltz, Lawson Crouse, and J.J. Moser scored, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a matinee on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center. The Coyotes trailed 4-1 late in the third before Crouse and Moser scored 1:30 apart to claw back to within a goal, but time expired before Arizona could notch the equalizer.
NHL
Recap: Canes Snap Skid With Win Over Calgary
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes got a little bit of everything they needed on Saturday, breaking their five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. Three Things. Getting First Blood Again Early. For a second consecutive contest the Canes opened the game's scoring, today capitalizing on...
NHL
Lamoureux twins make journey to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame together
The 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Nov. 30 in St. Paul, Minnesota. This year's class is made of up Steve Cash, Jim Johannson, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Ryan Miller. Here, NHL.com staff writer Amalie Benjamin profiles Lamoureux-Davidson and Lamoureux-Morando. Kendall Coyne Schofield kept correcting herself. "I'm...
NHL
Women's Hockey Stars Come Together in Pittsburgh for PWHPA Showcase
"At the end of the day, we all have the same goal of building a better future for women's professional hockey" A few days after the U.S. and Canadian women's national teams played in front of a record-breaking 14,551 fans at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle as part of their Rivalry Series on Nov. 20, they came together in Pittsburgh for a Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) showcase.
NHL
Maple Leafs hold off Wild, extend point streak to seven
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to seven games with a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday. Mitchell Marner extended his point streak to 15 games with a goal for Toronto (12-5-5), which has won two in a row and is 5-0-2 in the streak. Matt Murray made 25 saves.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ CHI
The Jets have to be given credit for the bounce back in their game after what happened at the beginning of the road trip against Minnesota. They were ready to go from the drop of the puck in Dallas and fought through some adversity in a tough building to record their 12th win of the season. The Jets could have buckled after Dallas' fourth goal of the night, but they fought back to win in overtime thanks to Josh Morrissey. Obviously, there will be nights where Winnipeg won't play well but what will continue to be important is how they respond the next game. Tonight, in Chicago, they have to keep playing the right way against a Blackhawk team that has dropped six straight.
NHL
Asplund cleared to play following 2-game absence
Rasmus Asplund is available to play for the Sabres on Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, coach Don Granato announced Sunday. Asplund participated in practice at KeyBank Center after missing the last two games with an upper-body injury. "I wasn't comfortable the other day putting him in with how he...
NHL
Ruff continues to adapt, becomes fifth NHL coach to win 800 games
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff has found a way to adapt, listen and persevere in his 22 seasons as an NHL coach. The 62-year-old still enjoys the traditional practice, the video work, game planning, and, most importantly, watching his players excel in big moments. On Saturday he became the fifth...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
NHL
MTL@CHI: What you need to know
CHICAGO - The Canadiens play a rare weekday afternoon contest on Friday in Chicago to wrap up a two-game road trip. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens arrive in Chicago on the heels of a 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Columbus...
NHL
Jets resiliency on display in overtime win in Dallas
"You count on the guys to have pride and can bounce back." There was skill, controversy, resiliency, and a whole lot of drama in the latest Central Division clash between the Winnipeg Jets (12-6-1) and Dallas Stars on Friday night. A 4-2 Jets lead late in the third turned into...
NHL
Wright Scores Twice in Win
Loaned to AHL affiliate Coachella Valley on a five-game conditioning loan, Kraken's top 2022 draft pick ties game twice, named No. 1 star, to fuel Firebirds' 4-3 comeback win. All the social media noise about why and how come Shane Wright was loaned to American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley for a five-game conditioning loan? The question turned to an exclamation mark in Thursday's Coachella Valley Firebirds win in Calgary.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Penguins
Winless in their eight games, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-8-5) will host Mike Sullivan's Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-3) on Black Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally televised on TNT. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Battle Sens in Annual Black (and Orange) Friday Matinee
The Ducks continue an annual Black Friday tradition this afternoon with a matinee game at Honda Center, today taking on the Ottawa Senators. PUCK DROP: 12 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. Anaheim will host its 21st Black Friday game and...
NHL
OILERS PLUS: The Drop Ep. 9 goes in depth on opening homestand
EDMONTON, AB - It's open season in Oil Country. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, take an in-depth look behind the curtain as the Oilers open the 2022-23 NHL campaign with a lengthy six-game homestand at Rogers Place that included big wins over Vancouver, Carolina and Pittsburgh.
Comments / 0