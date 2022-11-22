As the ‘War on I-4′ winds down, we rank the 5 greatest UCF-USF games

USF quarterback Quinton Flowers accounted for 605 yards by himself in his team's 49-42 loss to rival UCF in the teams' classic 2017 encounter in Orlando. [ DOUGLAS CLIFFORD | Times (2017) ]

TAMPA — College football’s rapidly-evolving landscape has created in another regional casualty.

For now, the “War on I-4″ is taking an extended rest stop.

UCF’s move to the Big 12 next summer means the Knights and USF (still in the American Athletic Conference) are no longer league opponents and won’t play each other annually. While they could — and probably will — play as non-conference rivals at some point, any such contest will require some schedule maneuvering; USF’s non-conference slate is locked up through 2027.

As a result, indefinite bragging rights will be on the line when the teams clash for the 14th time Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium.

With the feud set for a hiatus, this seems an opportune moment to reflect on a series that has given us some doozies during its brief existence. Here are what we deem the five greatest Knights-Bulls encounters (Spoiler alert: No. 1 is non-debatable).

5. UCF 23, USF 20

USF freshman quarterback Mike White throws while under pressure from UCF defensive lineman Demetris Anderson (94) during the first half of the teams' 2013 encounter in Orlando. The Bulls, 27-point underdogs, led in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold on. [ REINHOLD MATAY | Associated Press ]

Nov. 29, 2013

Bright House Networks Stadium, Orlando

After a five-year hiatus, the renewal of this rivalry shaped up as a rout. The Bulls, 2-8 under new coach Willie Taggart, entered as 27-point underdogs to the No. 17 Knights (9-1). But five UCF turnovers provided an equalizer on this surreal evening. USF freshman quarterback Mike White directed a 77-yard touchdown drive to give the Bulls a 20-16 lead early in the fourth quarter, and classmate Nate Godwin had an interception with 6:42 to play, but the Bulls couldn’t close.

With less than five minutes remaining, Blake Bortles’ pump-fake allowed Knights receiver (and current Buccaneer) Breshad Perriman to get behind the green USF secondary and haul in the game-winning 52-yard touchdown pass. (Sidebar: Bulls athletic director Doug Woolard had his tires slashed during the contest.)

4. UCF 17, USF 13

USF quarterback Timmy McClain is sacked by UCF defensive lineman Tre'mon Morris-Brash during the teams' 2021 game in Orlando. McClain directed an 11-play drive in the game's waning moments that ended inside the Knights 10-yard line. [ WILLIE J. ALLEN JR. | Orlando Sentinel via Associated Press ]

Nov. 26, 2021

Bounce House, Orlando

The abysmal Jeff Scott era at USF will be remembered for games like this: a potential “breakthrough win” that didn’t quite materialize. With 2:43 to play and his team down by four, freshman left-hander Timmy McClain directed an 11-play drive (assisted by three Knights offside penalties), highlighted by his 30-yard strike to Jaren Mangham on third and 13, and his 14-yard run on third and 10 to the UCF 3.

Alas, the rally ended there. With 12 seconds to play and no timeouts, McClain was tripped up while scrambling left, and officials ruled his knee touched the turf before he made a desperation heave that was intercepted. Ball game.

3. USF 24, UCF 17

USF's Chris Robinson (49) and George Selvie (95) take down UCF quarterback Steven Moffett (9) in the second quarter of the Bulls' 24-17 victory in Orlando on Sept. 16, 2006. [ Times (2006) ]

Sept. 16, 2006

Florida Citrus Bowl, Orlando

After a 17-point Bulls romp in the rivalry’s inaugural game the previous year, the Knights put up a far greater fight in this clash. With barely three minutes to play, Bulls freshman Matt Grothe (375 total yards) capped a 90-yard drive with a 27-yard scoring pass to Ean Randolph on third and 14. UCF responded with a 65-yard drive of its own — converting twice on third down and once on fourth and 10 — before Chris Robinson’s strip sack of UCF quarterback Steven Moffett on fourth and 6 inside the red zone.

2. USF 31, UCF 24 (OT)

UCF wide reciever Rocky Ross leaps to the end zone for the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Knights' 2008 game against USF. The Bulls prevailed, 31-24 in overtime. [ WALLACE, DANIEL | Times files ]

Sept. 6, 2008

Bright House Networks Stadium, Orlando

The Bulls, then uppity Big East members who saw no benefit in facing a (presumably) lower-tier foe, put the kibosh on this budding series after this game. Truth be told, USF probably wanted nothing to do with the Knights following this clash. Up by 14, USF allowed two touchdowns in the final three minutes of regulation, then watched Delbert Alvarado miss a 42-yard field goal with 11 seconds to play.

Matt Grothe found Taurus Johnson for a 25-yard touchdown on third down to start the overtime session before the Bulls tandem of Brouce Mompremier and Tyron McKenzie stopped UCF quarterback Michael Greco on fourth and 6 to end the game. The teams wouldn’t play again for a half-decade.

1. UCF 49, USF 42

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton works his way past USF linebacker Nico Sawtelle for a touchdown during the teams' epic 2017 encounter in Orlando. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times (2017) ]

Nov. 24, 2017

Spectrum Stadium, Orlando

This Black Friday blockbuster not only stands as the greatest game in this rivalry, but one of the greatest in state college football lore. It started with burly Bulls receiver Tyre McCants dragging a Knights defender into the end zone, and ended with UCF speedster Mike Hughes dragging the psyche of Bulls fans 95 yards to numbness.

In between, UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton and Bulls counterpart Quinton Flowers combined for 1,034 yards and 11 touchdowns. Don’t hold your breath waiting for this one to be topped.

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

