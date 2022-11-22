What it’s like to be an Ohio State football parent, with a son who’s been seething since last year’s loss to Michigan

Read full article on original website
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan rips Ohio State, 45-23, asserting its Big Ten supremacy and deflating the Buckeyes’ championship hopes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For Ohio State football, so many scenarios from Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan seemed woefully familiar. The big-play letdowns on defense that left Buckeyes futilely chasing touchdowns. The crucial second- and third-down runs early in the second half smothered by the Wolverines. An explosive offense neutralized by a Michigan ground game that put a lead on its back and grinded away seconds and minutes and eventually OSU’s last gasp of winning.
C.J. Stroud knows how Ohio State football fans will view him after second Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud knows exactly how his time as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback might be remembered, and it’s not positive. His numbers should have him mentioned among some of the greatest Buckeyes to play the position. The only person with more career passing yards or touchdowns is J.T. Barrett, and he needed two extra seasons to pile up his numbers. He was a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate in both years as a starter and has developed into a potential top NFL Draft pick.
Ohio State loses to Michigan: What went wrong for the Buckeyes, and what to do now -- Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this postgame edition of Buckeye Talk after Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to Michigan, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means break down Ohio State’s second straight loss in The Game and what it means for both programs. First (0:30), the discussion is about where...
Michigan sets Ohio State football back 2 decades by beating the Buckeyes at their own game: Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has been frozen for a year, trapped in the Ann Arbor snow globe of last season’s loss at Michigan. What the Buckeyes did in the last year, working their bodies and brains and testing their hearts and souls, could prepare them for Saturday. But it couldn’t set them free.
A Buckeye fan’s frustrated farewell fling after Ohio State vs. Michigan: What I’ll Remember
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One image summed up Ohio State football fans’ frustration and resignation in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. On our mad dash down from the press box, through the west concourse and across the field to postgame interviews, we play frogger with a throng of Buckeye fans shuffling out from the loss. One OSU fan paused briefly to kick his head back to finish off his domestic beer, then fire his aluminum can into the trash, where it clanked loudly against an afternoon’s worth of empties.
The mother of Ohio State’s quarterback offered the purest moment on a day of disappointment: What I’ll remember
COLUMBUS, Ohio --It’s always interesting talking with Ohio State football players’ parents, regardless of the subject. Sometimes you’re talking to Alana Babb about finally getting a chance to see her son Kamryn Babb play football after years of hardships because his body keeps failing him. Sometimes it’s a conversation with Trevor Stover about how his son Cade Stover emerged as a team leader while going from roster journeyman to standout tight end simply. Or maybe it’s a series of different parents giving their perspective of a rivalry game lost that happened a year ago but still weighs heavy on their children’s minds.
Who is Ohio State football’s starting right guard against Michigan?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will play Michigan without starting right guard Matt Jones. The senior participated in the initial pregame warm ups with the rest of the offensive line. He even came out in uniform for full team warm ups and took some reps with the No. 1 offense.
Ryan Day is now 1-2 as Ohio State football’s head coach against Michigan, so what now?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A lot of decisions were made as a reaction to Ohio State football’s loss to Michigan last season with an understanding that it wouldn’t happen again. Except none of those changes worked. Ryan Day let go of all but one person on his defensive coaching...
Ohio State football vs. Michigan: Live updates
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football and Michigan meet Saturday with perfect records, the Big Ten East and national championship contention on the line. The Game, though, is obviously about much more than that. Ohio State has been seething since last season’s 42-27 loss in Ann Arbor. The program’s year-round focus on the game again became a motivational obsession.
Ohio State’s playoff hopes at mercy of football gods after blowout home loss to Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Game has always carried a true sense of finality, with Ohio State football and Michigan slamming the door on the other’s potential for postseason greatness with a victory. Thanks to a complicated year in college football, that may not necessarily be the case after...
Ohio State leads Michigan 20-17 at the half, as Wolverines hang in without a run game: Doug Lesmerises halftime thoughts
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Thoughts as Ohio State leads Michigan 20-17 at halftime of the 118th edition of The Game:. * Michigan was fifth in the nation in rushing yards per game coming in, averaging 244 yards. But the Wolverines have been neutered on the ground by the absence of star back Blake Corum. He hurt his knee last week and tried to go in a brace, but he carried twice for six yards and hasn’t returned. The Wolverines ran it 11 times for 10 yards in the first half, but have managed to stay competitive with their passing game.
Watch Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. haul in C.J. Stroud’s go-ahead touchdown bomb vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan’s bracket coverage over Marvin Harrison Jr. had prevented Ohio State football’s star receiver from making much noise in the first half. Quarterback C.J. Stroud found him when the Buckeyes needed their connection the most. The resulting 42-yard touchdown bomb put the Buckeyes back on top, 20-17, late in the first half.
How crucial is beating Michigan to Ohio State football’s Ryan Day and C.J. Stroud? Hey, Nathan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to send their questions about Ohio State football. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Hey, Nathan: How important is this Saturday’s game to Ryan Day’s legacy...
Ohio State football’s Tommy Eichenberg, the stoic St. Ignatius linebacker, playing Michigan through pain
COLUMBUS, Ohio — How does Tommy Eichenberg do it, ignoring the pain and the physical limitations to keep competing with such intensity?. Ohio State football teammate Cade Stover, Eichenberg’s roommate, let us in on the secret. When those two and linebacker Steele Chambers battle in their regular Euchre game, Eichenberg needs help.
Ohio State vs. Michigan live updates: News, stats and highlights from The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Game has arrived at last as unbeaten No. 2 Ohio State hosts unbeaten No. 3 Michigan at The Horseshoe on Saturday afternoon. A spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and possibly the College Football Playoff are at stake. This is only the second time...
Brian Hartline has watched Michigan ‘attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation’: Ohio State Skull Session
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
Ohio State football vs. Michigan: Game-Time Decisions for the Buckeyes against the Wolverines
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Game has arrived with Ohio State football and Michigan ready to play in the most amped-up version of the rivalry since 2006. The Buckeyes are ranked second, and the Wolverines third in the College Football Playoff. Saying everything is on the line might be underselling how important this game is. There are obvious implications in terms of what’s possible for either side. But the legacies of multiple characters are on the line as well.
Is Michigan’s Blake Corum playing against Ohio State, and who else is back for the Wolverines?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some of Michigan’s most crucial players will at least attempt to take the field against Ohio State football in The Game today. Per multiple reports, running back Blake Corum will try to play. The Heisman Trophy candidate running back was forced out of last week’s win over Illinois with a knee injury. Corum has rushed for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.
Ohio State vs Michigan player props - picks for The Game
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As #2 Ohio State (11-0, 7-0 home) gets ready to host #3 Michigan (11-0, 3-0 away) in the 2022 edition of...
Watch as Ohio State Marching Band performs final halftime show of the season, ‘Finis à la Buckeye’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Well, that’s a wrap. The Ohio State University Marching Band put a bow on its halftime shows at Ohio Stadium for the 2022 season, paying homage to the great finales of the classical repertoire. The band performed 10 numbers throughout the show from composers such as...
