Early voting to begin in Georgia Senate runoff
Early voting is scheduled to kick off in the runoff race in Georgia for a U.S. Senate seat on Saturday in some counties. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Maya King about the state of the race. She’s politics reporter for the New York Times based in Atlanta.
Covington offers free Spanish classes so its workers can communicate with a growing Latino population
The city of Covington is preparing to offer its second free Spanish class to employees after an enthusiastic response to the first one. Executive Assistant to the City Manager Liz Glass seemed at ease conversing with the President of Silva Languages, Fares da Silva, during class. She signed up after getting an email from the city's human resources department announcing the classes.
