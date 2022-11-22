ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Feel like shopping? Are Miami malls open Thanksgiving? What about Black Friday hours?

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

It’s Thanksgiving, and you are stuffed and ready to walk that turkey off at the mall — and snag a deal or two while you’re there.

Not this year.

Major South Florida malls are closed on Thursday. That’s a turn from recent pre-pandemic years, when malls and big-box retailers got a head start on Black Friday sales even before the leftover turkey got a chance to cool Thanksgiving evening.

Now, you’ll just have to wait for Friday for Black Friday.

Here is a rundown on shopping hours in South Florida:

Malls

A ventura Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 8 a.m. Friday.

Broward Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 7 a.m. Friday.

Coral Square: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Dadeland Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Dolphin Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 8 a.m. Friday.

The Falls: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 7 a.m. Friday.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Miami International Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Sawgrass Mills: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Westland Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 8 a.m. Friday.

Big Box stores

Costco: All stores closed.

Target: All stores closed.

Walmart: All stores closed.

B.J’s Wholesale Club: All stores closed.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Where to watch USA-England, other World Cup matches in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA WATCH PARTIES Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Nov. 25-27: Peacock network is hosting a three-day festival with a larger-than-life responsive soccer ball. For each goal, the 33-foot-tall ball will light up in the team colors of the country that scored, accompanied by audio of Telemundo’s Andres Cantor’s legendary “Goool” call. Televisions will be set up for fans to watch the 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. matches, including USA v. England Nov. 25 and Argentina v. Mexico Nov. 26.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
42K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy