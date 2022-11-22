Feel like shopping? Are Miami malls open Thanksgiving? What about Black Friday hours?
It’s Thanksgiving, and you are stuffed and ready to walk that turkey off at the mall — and snag a deal or two while you’re there.
Not this year.
Major South Florida malls are closed on Thursday. That’s a turn from recent pre-pandemic years, when malls and big-box retailers got a head start on Black Friday sales even before the leftover turkey got a chance to cool Thanksgiving evening.
Now, you’ll just have to wait for Friday for Black Friday.
Here is a rundown on shopping hours in South Florida:
Malls
A ventura Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 8 a.m. Friday.
Broward Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 7 a.m. Friday.
Coral Square: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 6 a.m. Friday.
Dadeland Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 6 a.m. Friday.
Dolphin Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 8 a.m. Friday.
The Falls: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 7 a.m. Friday.
Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 6 a.m. Friday.
Miami International Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 6 a.m. Friday.
Sawgrass Mills: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 6 a.m. Friday.
Westland Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 8 a.m. Friday.
Big Box stores
Costco: All stores closed.
Target: All stores closed.
Walmart: All stores closed.
B.J’s Wholesale Club: All stores closed.
Comments / 0