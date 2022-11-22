COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is putting itself in the best position to flip Caleb Downs from Alabama. The Buckeyes have continued to plug away at the nation’s No. 11 player and top safety, pushing for a chance to get him back on campus for the first time since his official visit in June. Head coach Ryan Day and safeties coach Perry Eliano went to see the five-star during the off weeks with hopes that he’d eventually come up for a game-day visit. That became a reality when he showed up for The Game against Michigan instead of heading to Tuscaloosa for the Alabama-Auburn game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO