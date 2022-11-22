Read full article on original website
Ohio State football vs. Michigan: Live updates
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football and Michigan meet Saturday with perfect records, the Big Ten East and national championship contention on the line. The Game, though, is obviously about much more than that. Ohio State has been seething since last season’s 42-27 loss in Ann Arbor. The program’s year-round focus on the game again became a motivational obsession.
Watch Ohio State players sing ‘Carmen Ohio’ to fans after heartbreaking loss to Michigan in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football players sang a subdued version of “Carmen Ohio” to the fans in the south end zone after Saturday’s heartbreaking 45-23 loss to Michigan at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Things looked good for the Buckeyes early in the game, but numerous big...
Who is Ohio State football’s starting right guard against Michigan?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will play Michigan without starting right guard Matt Jones. The senior participated in the initial pregame warm ups with the rest of the offensive line. He even came out in uniform for full team warm ups and took some reps with the No. 1 offense.
A Buckeye fan’s frustrated farewell fling after Ohio State vs. Michigan: What I’ll Remember
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One image summed up Ohio State football fans’ frustration and resignation in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. On our mad dash down from the press box, through the west concourse and across the field to postgame interviews, we play frogger with a throng of Buckeye fans shuffling out from the loss. One OSU fan paused briefly to kick his head back to finish off his domestic beer, then fire his aluminum can into the trash, where it clanked loudly against an afternoon’s worth of empties.
Can Ohio State football flip 5-star safety Caleb Downs from Alabama? Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is putting itself in the best position to flip Caleb Downs from Alabama. The Buckeyes have continued to plug away at the nation’s No. 11 player and top safety, pushing for a chance to get him back on campus for the first time since his official visit in June. Head coach Ryan Day and safeties coach Perry Eliano went to see the five-star during the off weeks with hopes that he’d eventually come up for a game-day visit. That became a reality when he showed up for The Game against Michigan instead of heading to Tuscaloosa for the Alabama-Auburn game.
C.J. Stroud knows how Ohio State football fans will view him after second Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud knows exactly how his time as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback might be remembered, and it’s not positive. His numbers should have him mentioned among some of the greatest Buckeyes to play the position. The only person with more career passing yards or touchdowns is J.T. Barrett, and he needed two extra seasons to pile up his numbers. He was a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate in both years as a starter and has developed into a potential top NFL Draft pick.
Michigan rips Ohio State, 45-23, asserting its Big Ten supremacy and deflating the Buckeyes’ championship hopes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For Ohio State football, so many scenarios from Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan seemed woefully familiar. The big-play letdowns on defense that left Buckeyes futilely chasing touchdowns. The crucial second- and third-down runs early in the second half smothered by the Wolverines. An explosive offense neutralized by a Michigan ground game that put a lead on its back and grinded away seconds and minutes and eventually OSU’s last gasp of winning.
Michigan sets Ohio State football back 2 decades by beating the Buckeyes at their own game: Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has been frozen for a year, trapped in the Ann Arbor snow globe of last season’s loss at Michigan. What the Buckeyes did in the last year, working their bodies and brains and testing their hearts and souls, could prepare them for Saturday. But it couldn’t set them free.
Michigan football players plant flag at midfield logo of Ohio Stadium after blowing out Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan football did something it hadn’t done in 22 years when it beat Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday, 45-23. After the win, the Wolverines did something that Ohio State fans are familiar with. Michigan players took a team flag to the midfield logo at...
The mother of Ohio State’s quarterback offered the purest moment on a day of disappointment: What I’ll remember
COLUMBUS, Ohio --It’s always interesting talking with Ohio State football players’ parents, regardless of the subject. Sometimes you’re talking to Alana Babb about finally getting a chance to see her son Kamryn Babb play football after years of hardships because his body keeps failing him. Sometimes it’s a conversation with Trevor Stover about how his son Cade Stover emerged as a team leader while going from roster journeyman to standout tight end simply. Or maybe it’s a series of different parents giving their perspective of a rivalry game lost that happened a year ago but still weighs heavy on their children’s minds.
Ryan Day is now 1-2 as Ohio State football’s head coach against Michigan, so what now?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A lot of decisions were made as a reaction to Ohio State football’s loss to Michigan last season with an understanding that it wouldn’t happen again. Except none of those changes worked. Ryan Day let go of all but one person on his defensive coaching...
Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense
The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan. Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with...
Watch Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. haul in C.J. Stroud’s go-ahead touchdown bomb vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan’s bracket coverage over Marvin Harrison Jr. had prevented Ohio State football’s star receiver from making much noise in the first half. Quarterback C.J. Stroud found him when the Buckeyes needed their connection the most. The resulting 42-yard touchdown bomb put the Buckeyes back on top, 20-17, late in the first half.
Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral
It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
Look: New Weather Update For Ohio State vs. Michigan On Saturday
One of college football's greatest rivalries will feature two of the top three teams in America this Saturday. In their annual matchup dubbed "The Game," No. 2 Ohio State will host No. 3 Michigan this weekend in a clash likely to decide the Big Ten's representative in the College Football ...
Ohio State vs. Michigan live: Watch Big Ten college football for free (11/26/22)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Michigan faces No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday in the latest edition of The Game with Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff implications. Kickoff is at noon Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu...
Ohio State vs Michigan player props - picks for The Game
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As #2 Ohio State (11-0, 7-0 home) gets ready to host #3 Michigan (11-0, 3-0 away) in the 2022 edition of...
Urban Meyer shares what will be deciding factor in Michigan-Ohio State game
Urban Meyer thinks he knows what Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State game will come down to. Meyer and the rest of the FOX college football crew spoke for a segment that aired on FOX at halftime of the UCLA-Cal game on Friday. In the segment, they talked about “The Game,” which pits two 11-0 teams against each other.
Ohio State football’s Tommy Eichenberg, the stoic St. Ignatius linebacker, playing Michigan through pain
COLUMBUS, Ohio — How does Tommy Eichenberg do it, ignoring the pain and the physical limitations to keep competing with such intensity?. Ohio State football teammate Cade Stover, Eichenberg’s roommate, let us in on the secret. When those two and linebacker Steele Chambers battle in their regular Euchre game, Eichenberg needs help.
How crucial is beating Michigan to Ohio State football’s Ryan Day and C.J. Stroud? Hey, Nathan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to send their questions about Ohio State football. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Hey, Nathan: How important is this Saturday’s game to Ryan Day’s legacy...
