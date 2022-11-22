ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland.com

Ohio State football vs. Michigan: Live updates

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football and Michigan meet Saturday with perfect records, the Big Ten East and national championship contention on the line. The Game, though, is obviously about much more than that. Ohio State has been seething since last season’s 42-27 loss in Ann Arbor. The program’s year-round focus on the game again became a motivational obsession.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cleveland.com

A Buckeye fan’s frustrated farewell fling after Ohio State vs. Michigan: What I’ll Remember

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One image summed up Ohio State football fans’ frustration and resignation in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. On our mad dash down from the press box, through the west concourse and across the field to postgame interviews, we play frogger with a throng of Buckeye fans shuffling out from the loss. One OSU fan paused briefly to kick his head back to finish off his domestic beer, then fire his aluminum can into the trash, where it clanked loudly against an afternoon’s worth of empties.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Can Ohio State football flip 5-star safety Caleb Downs from Alabama? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is putting itself in the best position to flip Caleb Downs from Alabama. The Buckeyes have continued to plug away at the nation’s No. 11 player and top safety, pushing for a chance to get him back on campus for the first time since his official visit in June. Head coach Ryan Day and safeties coach Perry Eliano went to see the five-star during the off weeks with hopes that he’d eventually come up for a game-day visit. That became a reality when he showed up for The Game against Michigan instead of heading to Tuscaloosa for the Alabama-Auburn game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud knows how Ohio State football fans will view him after second Michigan loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud knows exactly how his time as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback might be remembered, and it’s not positive. His numbers should have him mentioned among some of the greatest Buckeyes to play the position. The only person with more career passing yards or touchdowns is J.T. Barrett, and he needed two extra seasons to pile up his numbers. He was a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate in both years as a starter and has developed into a potential top NFL Draft pick.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Michigan rips Ohio State, 45-23, asserting its Big Ten supremacy and deflating the Buckeyes’ championship hopes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For Ohio State football, so many scenarios from Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan seemed woefully familiar. The big-play letdowns on defense that left Buckeyes futilely chasing touchdowns. The crucial second- and third-down runs early in the second half smothered by the Wolverines. An explosive offense neutralized by a Michigan ground game that put a lead on its back and grinded away seconds and minutes and eventually OSU’s last gasp of winning.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

The mother of Ohio State’s quarterback offered the purest moment on a day of disappointment: What I’ll remember

COLUMBUS, Ohio --It’s always interesting talking with Ohio State football players’ parents, regardless of the subject. Sometimes you’re talking to Alana Babb about finally getting a chance to see her son Kamryn Babb play football after years of hardships because his body keeps failing him. Sometimes it’s a conversation with Trevor Stover about how his son Cade Stover emerged as a team leader while going from roster journeyman to standout tight end simply. Or maybe it’s a series of different parents giving their perspective of a rivalry game lost that happened a year ago but still weighs heavy on their children’s minds.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense

The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan. Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. haul in C.J. Stroud’s go-ahead touchdown bomb vs. Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan’s bracket coverage over Marvin Harrison Jr. had prevented Ohio State football’s star receiver from making much noise in the first half. Quarterback C.J. Stroud found him when the Buckeyes needed their connection the most. The resulting 42-yard touchdown bomb put the Buckeyes back on top, 20-17, late in the first half.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral

It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs Michigan player props - picks for The Game

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As #2 Ohio State (11-0, 7-0 home) gets ready to host #3 Michigan (11-0, 3-0 away) in the 2022 edition of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cleveland.com

