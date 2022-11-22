ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ex-Cabinet minister Chloe Smith to stand down as MP at next election

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
Former work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith has announced she will not run again as an MP at the next election.

Ms Smith, who served in the Cabinet role during Liz Truss’s brief tenure in No 10, has held the marginal Norwich North constituency since 2009.

She has consistently won the seat in general elections with a majority of around 4,000 – except for in 2017, when this dropped to just 507.

Ms Smith has also held ministerial jobs across several departments during her time as a Conservative MP, including the Treasury and Northern Ireland Office.

In a statement announcing her intention to step back after this Parliament ends, she said: “I have been honoured to be Norwich North’s MP. It’s a fantastic job for a fantastic place, and it’s a particular privilege to be able to represent Norwich and Norfolk, where I come from.

“I am grateful to the thousands of Norwich citizens who placed their trust in me so many times.

“I would also like to thank my team of volunteers who work so hard alongside me to help the community, and who have been so supportive, including during tough personal times.

“I hope I’ve been able to make a difference, locally and nationally. In 2024, after 15 years of service, it will be the right time to step back, for me and my young family.”

The 40-year-old said she is most proud of co-founding the Norwich for Jobs project, designed to help young people into work.

She also pointed to her work on the rail industry, including her success lobbying for carriages on the Norwich-London train line and her experience co-chairing the Great Eastern Mainline Taskforce.

Elsewhere, Ms Smith worked with Labour’s Rosie Cooper to put the British Sign Language Act into law – which was “significant” to the Tory MP because she has a deaf family member.

Ms Cooper “loved working with” Ms Smith, whom she described as “so straightforward and honest”.

