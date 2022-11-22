Read full article on original website
US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag. The USSF decision added yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup, one organizers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies. It occurred as the U.S. prepared to face Iran on Tuesday in a decisive World Cup match, which was already freighted by the decades of enmity between the countries and the nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government.
Ukrainian ballerinas aim to display and defend culture through dance
While the war rages on in Ukraine, the Kyiv City Ballet is aiming to display and defend their culture through dance. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz caught up with the dancers, who recently wrapped up the company's first ever U.S. tour.
Russia continues onslaught on Ukraine's power grid
The Russian military is using winter as a weapon, targeting Ukraine's power grid. With electricity cut, millions of Ukrainian families were unable to cook meals on Saturday. Chris Livesay reports.
At least 1 killed in landslide on Italian resort island
At least one person was killed, and up to a dozen more were missing, after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia Saturday.
