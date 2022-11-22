Read full article on original website
Schools close across Scotland as teachers go on strike over pay
Thousands take part in first national strike for 40 years after dismissing latest pay offer as an ‘insult’
North Lincolnshire children and family services rated outstanding
North Lincolnshire Council's children and family services have been rated "outstanding" by government inspectors. It is one of only four local authorities in England to get the outstanding rating in all categories from Ofsted. Inspectors said that children looked after by the service said they felt "loved and listened to".
School staff buying food for pupils – Unison
School support staff are using their own money to help pupils and their families cope with the cost-of-living crisis, according to new research.A survey by Unison of more than 6,000 school workers found that staff including teaching assistants, catering and cleaning workers, librarians and sports coaches are buying food for pupils, and contributing towards the cost of uniforms, shoes and stationery.More than one in five respondents said they were using their own money to buy books, pencils and pens for pupils, and three in 10 were helping pupils with the cost of uniforms.One in eight of those questioned said they...
Slip in outstanding schools may reflect years-old fall in standards – Ofsted
Ofsted’s chief has strongly rejected any notion the watchdog might seek to downgrade schools to prove the worth of its inspections as she suggested the recent slip in ratings may reflect a decline in standards “many years ago”.Hundreds of schools have lost their top rank as the watchdog has commenced its reinspections of those previously rated outstanding, with ministers scrapping their exemption from regular checks.In the last academic year, this involved conducting full, graded inspections of 370 schools, of which only 17% retained their outstanding rating.Chief inspector Amanda Spielman poured cold water on any suggestion the watchdog would push for...
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
Teachers at Aberdeen school back industrial action over pupil violence
Teachers at a school in Aberdeen have voted in favour of industrial action over pupil violence against staff. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) says there is serious concerns over the safety of staff at Northfield Academy. Aberdeen EIS rep Ron Constable said 89% had voted for strike action on...
University staff in East of England join national strike action
Staff at universities across the East of England have joined colleagues nationally in taking strike action over pay, working conditions and pensions. The University and College Union (UCU) said more than 70,000 staff at 150 institutions were striking. Dr Dave Rush, of the University of Essex UCU branch, said action...
Tests don’t make pupils better at exams, but they do improve their teachers
There is a never-ending argument about whether we test our children too much or too little. Why can’t we be fluffy like the Nordic countries, with no tests in primary schools? ask some. We need tests to support children and spot schools that are underachieving, say others. It’s a...
Devon head teacher worries if school will make ends meet
A head teacher said he cannot afford to heat his school, despite pledges of increased government support. Last week Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced an extra £2.3bn per year for schools for the next two years. Steve Hitchcock, head teacher of St Peter's Primary in Budleigh Salterton, Devon, said last...
Awaab Ishak: Councils put 'on notice' following toddler's mould death
Housing providers are being put "on notice" following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, the government has said. Housing Secretary Michael Gove has written to every English council leader and all social housing providers saying they have to improve conditions. Awaab died in Rochdale from a respiratory condition caused by...
Nurses to strike in December in dramatic escalation of NHS pay row
Nurses are set to strike for two days next month in a dramatic escalation in an ongoing pay dispute across the NHS. The Royal College of Nursing has announced the industrial action after they said the government turned down their offer of negotiations. It will take place on 15 and 20 December in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Strikes have been paused in Scotland after pay negotiations in the country were reopened. RCN say experienced nurses are still 20 per cent worse off in real terms due to "below inflation" awards since 2010. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Strikes across UK as inflation leads to industrial actionMoment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pondJudge filmed laying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing
Sir Keir Starmer faces backlash over plans for a 20% VAT hike on private school fees that could push 90,000 extra pupils into already stressed state system
Sir Keir Starmer was facing a fierce backlash last night over a proposed 'class-war' tax of 20 per cent on private schools, which critics said would restrict access for all but the children of the super-rich. The Labour leader, who was a pupil at Reigate Grammar School when it transitioned...
Chris Skidmore ninth Tory MP to set exit plan as party hit with dire opinion polls
Rishi Sunak’s net zero tsar Chris Skidmore has become the latest Conservative MP to announce he will not be running again for parliament. The former minister said he would not be fighting to find another constituency when expected boundary changes abolish his Kingswood constituency in Gloucestershire. Skidmore, 41, is...
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
Tory MP calls for minister to go over asylum hotels
A Tory MP has called for Minister Robert Jenrick to "consider his position" over the "chaotic" situation with hotels housing asylum seekers. Philip Hollobone, MP for Kettering, said it was unacceptable his council was given no notice of asylum seekers being moved into a hotel in the area. Another Tory...
Wolverhampton nursing students celebrate end of studies
Hundreds of University of Wolverhampton nursing students have been given badges to mark the end of their studies. More than 250 were celebrated during events held at St Peter's Collegiate Church in Wolverhampton and St Matthew's, Walsall. The newly-qualified cohort shared readings and photos to reflect on their years of...
