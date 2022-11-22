Nurses are set to strike for two days next month in a dramatic escalation in an ongoing pay dispute across the NHS. The Royal College of Nursing has announced the industrial action after they said the government turned down their offer of negotiations. It will take place on 15 and 20 December in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Strikes have been paused in Scotland after pay negotiations in the country were reopened. RCN say experienced nurses are still 20 per cent worse off in real terms due to "below inflation" awards since 2010. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Strikes across UK as inflation leads to industrial actionMoment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pondJudge filmed laying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing

2 DAYS AGO