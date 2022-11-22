Read full article on original website
WJLA
'A place that saved my life': Central Union Mission serves up more than Thanksgiving meals
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — On this Thanksgiving Day, Central Union Mission opened its doors to provide a warm meal and fellowship to hundreds of people experiencing homelessness. There are more than 7,600 people experiencing homelessness in the Washington, D.C. region this year, according to a Metropolitan Washington Council of...
WJLA
Woman's garden at Montgomery Co. Buddhist Temple helping community combat food insecurity
POOLESVILLE, Md. (7News) — Most associate Thanksgiving with family gatherings centered around a table full of food. But for many members of our community who suffer from food insecurity, it can be a time of high anxiety. This is a burden that Claire Seesman is looking to help ease...
WJLA
DC woman learns to 'cook through the dead' by whipping up recipes she finds on gravestones
Washington, D.C. (7News) — Inside Rosie Grant’s Washington, D.C. kitchen – she is preparing snickerdoodle deserts from a recipe she found on a gravestone in California. The recipe she is re-creating will serve her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. “It's from the grave of a woman name...
WJLA
SEE IT: Countdown to 75-foot tree lighting at CityCenterDC
WASHINGTON (7News) — CityCenterDC kicked off its ninth annual holiday tree lighting celebration on Saturday. The event was held in the Park at CityCenter in Northwest. 7News' Dave Lucas shot a video as a large crowd counted down to the switch-flick for the 75-foot tree, one of the largest in the city, according to CityCenter.
WJLA
Two DC girls, 12 & 13, charged for stealing Tupperware from victim on Thanksgiving: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were arrested and charged with a Thanksgiving Day robbery, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The incident took place in the 300 block of I Street, Southwest at approximately 8:08 p.m., MPD said. Police said three girls approached...
WJLA
Md. Starbucks employee suspended after 'monkey' printed on Black customer's drink label
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — A Maryland Starbucks employee has been suspended after the word "monkey" was reportedly printed as the name on a customer's drink label, 7News learned on Thursday. The incident happened on Nov. 19 at a Starbucks store in Annapolis Mall. "A barista picks up a cup,...
WJLA
ZooLights return to Smithsonian National Zoo after 2-year COVID hiatus
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — ZooLights at the Smithsonian National Zoo is back, and on night one, the crowd packed the park, snapping up all of the special entry passes. "It's back and so are we," said visitor Melissa Kang. Visitors, including loads of little ones, were happy to welcome...
WJLA
Travelers flocking to and from new Dulles Metro Station for Thanksgiving travel
STERLING, Va. (7News) — New numbers obtained by 7News from Metro show how many people have used the new Metro station at Dulles Airport this Thanksgiving week. Normally Metro measures activity by counting the number of people who enter a station, but in this case 7News also asked for the number of people exiting, since local residents taking Metro to Dulles Airport for holiday travel would have been exiting and not entering the station.
WJLA
6 teens, including 13-year-old girl, among those facing vehicle-related charges in DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Six teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, have been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD added that four other adults face similar charges. A list of those arrested, and which charges each faces, can be found...
WJLA
Male pedestrian struck and killed in Southeast DC, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday near 52nd St & Central Avenue in Southeast, D.C. police said. The incident took place just after 6 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on scene and the striking vehicle remained on scene, police said.
WJLA
DC youth football team earns trip to Florida for national title, short on funds
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Do six-year-olds have a football league?. Yes, the people are smaller, but so is the football. And in the D.C. area, the Marshall Heights Bisons 6U Pressureboyz team is the best. They’ve won 11 straight games, allowing only one touchdown by an opposing team and...
WJLA
Fairfax County traffic enforcement dropped sharply during COVID, despite rise in deaths
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates that 518 people may die on U.S. roads this Thanksgiving holiday period, and if this estimate holds true, this Thanksgiving holiday weekend would experience the most deaths since 2007. 7News reporter Nick Minock asked local leaders what they’re...
WJLA
Teenage boy shot in NE DC on Thanksgiving Day; second shooting under investigation: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside in D.C. on Thanksgiving Day as the traditional Turkey Bowl high school football championship was going on a block away. Police said the shooting happened about 1:24 p.m. at the intersection of East Capitol Street and 17th Street, which is...
